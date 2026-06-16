Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,720 in the last 365 days.

Rural Opioid Technical Assistance Centers

Short Title: ROTA
Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard

Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: TI-26-021

Posted on Grants.gov: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Application Due Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.490

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to develop and disseminate training and technical assistance to address the high prevalence of opioid and stimulant use and misuse affecting rural communities.

Eligibility

Domestic public and private nonprofit entities.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Grant

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $7,150,000

Anticipated Number of Awards: 11

Anticipated Award Amount: $650,000

Length of Project: 3 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $650,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rural Opioid Technical Assistance Centers

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.