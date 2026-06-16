988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Crisis Center Follow-Up Programs

Short Title: Crisis Center Follow-Up Improvement

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: FG-26-004 Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Application Due Date: Friday, July 17, 2026 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.00R Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The purpose of the program is to expand efforts among Lifeline crisis centers to support individuals post-contact to provide continued support and linkages to decrease suicide, deaths by overdose and future crisis events by: (1) ensuring the systematic follow-up of suicidal persons who contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; (2) providing enhanced coordination of crisis stabilization, crisis respite, mobile crisis outreach (MCO) response services and other services on the crisis continuum of care; (3) reducing unnecessary police, fire and emergency medical services engagement to allow first responders to focus on public safety; and (4) improving connections to ongoing support and recovery for high-risk populations. Eligibility Eligibility is limited to crisis centers that are part of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Network and provide 24/7 services. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Cooperative Agreement Anticipated Total Available Funding: $7,500,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: 30 Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $250,000 per year per award Length of Project: Up to 3 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $250,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.

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