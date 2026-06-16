IPT Well Solutions Supports DOE-Related Geothermal Development Project

Drilling operations associated with advanced subsurface energy development projects require integrated expertise across geology, reservoir engineering, drilling, completions, and project execution.

Providing reservoir, geology, drilling, and completions engineering expertise for an advanced geothermal development initiative.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPT Well Solutions is providing subsurface reservoir, geology, drilling, and completions engineering support for an advanced geothermal development project associated with the U.S. Department of Energy.IPT’s scope includes technical review, engineering evaluation, and project support related to subsurface development, well planning, drilling and completions considerations, and risk assessment. The work reflects IPT’s continued role in supporting complex subsurface energy projects where technical judgment, well engineering experience, and multidisciplinary evaluation are critical to project success.Geothermal energy continues to gain momentum as developers, utilities, and public agencies seek reliable domestic energy resources capable of providing continuous power generation. Successful geothermal projects require integrated expertise across reservoir engineering, geoscience, well design, drilling operations, completions planning, regulatory coordination, and project execution.“Projects like this demonstrate how traditional subsurface engineering expertise can be applied to emerging energy technologies,” said David Mannon , CEO of IPT Well Solutions. “Many of the same engineering principles used in oil and gas development are essential to the successful planning and execution of geothermal wells.”The project represents another example of IPT’s work across a diverse range of subsurface industries, including oil and gas, geothermal, carbon storage, injection wells, solution mining, and other energy infrastructure projects.As geothermal development continues to expand across the United States, IPT remains committed to providing technical expertise that helps clients reduce risk, improve project execution, and advance complex energy projects.

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