Growing Geothermal Development Highlights Need for Strong Subsurface Strategy Early in Project Lifecycle

Geothermal Energy Facility

As geothermal activity accelerates, developers are prioritizing early-stage clarity to support confident, scalable project outcomes.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geothermal development is gaining significant momentum as demand increases for reliable, low-carbon energy sources. With new projects advancing across both traditional and emerging regions, developers are moving quickly to evaluate opportunities and bring geothermal resources online.As activity expands, many developers are placing greater emphasis on early-stage subsurface understanding to support long-term project success.“Geothermal projects are unique in that so much of their success is determined early,” said David Mannon , CEO at IPT Well Solutions . “Developers who take the time to build a strong subsurface foundation are in a much better position to move forward with confidence.”Unlike other energy developments, geothermal projects rely heavily on accurately understanding reservoir behavior, well design, and long-term performance. As technologies such as enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) continue to expand what’s possible, developers are increasingly working in environments where detailed analysis and modeling play a critical role.Key areas of focus for geothermal developers today include:- Understanding reservoir characteristics early to support more accurate performance expectations- Optimizing well design and drilling strategy for high-temperature and complex formations- Aligning technical decisions with project economics from the outset- Building confidence with investors and stakeholders through data-driven planningThis shift toward early-stage clarity is helping developers reduce uncertainty, improve decision-making, and better position projects for long-term success.“As geothermal continues to evolve, the developers who succeed will be the ones who combine speed with strong technical insight,” Mannon added. “It’s not about slowing projects down. It’s about making smarter decisions from the start.”With growing interest across the energy sector, geothermal is expected to play an increasingly important role in the future energy mix. For developers, establishing a strong technical foundation early is becoming a key factor in delivering reliable, scalable results.About IPT Well SolutionsIPT Well Solutions is an independent engineering and consulting firm specializing in subsurface evaluation, reservoir engineering, well design, drilling, and completions. With experience across complex subsurface environments, including oil and gas, carbon capture and storage (CCUS), and geothermal, IPT supports developers in building confidence and optimizing performance from the earliest stages of project development.

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