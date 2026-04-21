Growing Geothermal Development Highlights Need for Strong Subsurface Strategy Early in Project Lifecycle

Geothermal Energy

Geothermal Energy Facility

As geothermal activity accelerates, developers are prioritizing early-stage clarity to support confident, scalable project outcomes.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geothermal development is gaining significant momentum as demand increases for reliable, low-carbon energy sources. With new projects advancing across both traditional and emerging regions, developers are moving quickly to evaluate opportunities and bring geothermal resources online.

As activity expands, many developers are placing greater emphasis on early-stage subsurface understanding to support long-term project success.

“Geothermal projects are unique in that so much of their success is determined early,” said David Mannon, CEO at IPT Well Solutions. “Developers who take the time to build a strong subsurface foundation are in a much better position to move forward with confidence.”

Unlike other energy developments, geothermal projects rely heavily on accurately understanding reservoir behavior, well design, and long-term performance. As technologies such as enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) continue to expand what’s possible, developers are increasingly working in environments where detailed analysis and modeling play a critical role.

Key areas of focus for geothermal developers today include:

- Understanding reservoir characteristics early to support more accurate performance expectations
- Optimizing well design and drilling strategy for high-temperature and complex formations
- Aligning technical decisions with project economics from the outset
- Building confidence with investors and stakeholders through data-driven planning

This shift toward early-stage clarity is helping developers reduce uncertainty, improve decision-making, and better position projects for long-term success.

“As geothermal continues to evolve, the developers who succeed will be the ones who combine speed with strong technical insight,” Mannon added. “It’s not about slowing projects down. It’s about making smarter decisions from the start.”

With growing interest across the energy sector, geothermal is expected to play an increasingly important role in the future energy mix. For developers, establishing a strong technical foundation early is becoming a key factor in delivering reliable, scalable results.

About IPT Well Solutions
IPT Well Solutions is an independent engineering and consulting firm specializing in subsurface evaluation, reservoir engineering, well design, drilling, and completions. With experience across complex subsurface environments, including oil and gas, carbon capture and storage (CCUS), and geothermal, IPT supports developers in building confidence and optimizing performance from the earliest stages of project development.

Meeshell Helas
IPT Well Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Growing Geothermal Development Highlights Need for Strong Subsurface Strategy Early in Project Lifecycle

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Meeshell Helas
IPT Well Solutions
Company/Organization
IPT WELL SOLUTIONS
1707 Cole Blvd, Suite 200
Golden, Colorado, 80401
United States
+1 720-420-5700
Visit Newsroom
About

IPT Well Solutions, formerly Integrated Petroleum Technologies, is an independent engineering consulting and wellsite supervision firm in business for 30 years. We serve clients in oil and gas, municipal and industrial wastewater, and carbon capture & storage. We provide comprehensive engineering and field supervision services, leveraging our experience with thousands of oil and gas wells across the major basins and hundreds of wastewater disposal wells. No matter what issues you are facing, IPT Well Solutions understands what it takes to maximize your success.

IPT Well Solutions

More From This Author
Growing Geothermal Development Highlights Need for Strong Subsurface Strategy Early in Project Lifecycle
IPT Well Solutions to Exhibit at CCUS 2026, Advancing Subsurface Expertise in Carbon Storage
IPT Well Solutions to Lead Engineering and Permitting for Town of Erie’s Class I Deep Well Injection System
View All Stories From This Author