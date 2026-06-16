USBTA showcases the future of EOD

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — The 1st Special Operations Wing partnered with the United States Bomb Technician Association to host Operation Emerald Coast III, bringing explosive ordnance disposal technicians from around the country to Hurlburt Field, April 27 to May 1, 2026, to interact with the latest EOD equipment.

There were members from 22 units across the Department of War and civilian law enforcement counterparts in attendance for the bomb disposal equipment showcase and training, which allowed participants to form relationships, share tactics and procedures and test industry standard EOD tools.

“We want operators, bomb technicians and EOD technicians, to have access to test and evaluate new and emerging technologies, new equipment, new robotics, new disruptors and detection systems,” said Vandiver Hood, USBTA chief operating officer.

Participants rotated through 12 different stations where industry partners showcased the technology, including new bomb suits, robot bomb dogs and hand-held landmine detectors. During hands-on testing, participants explored how the devices may be useful to them in high-risk situations around the world.

“Our number one job is not to be a door kicker or a trigger puller, but I can tell you from experience, our job takes us to places where that's what needs to be done,” said the 1st SOW EOD flight chief. “There's all these subsets of skills that really touch our lives, and they're critical to us.”

The collaborative, social event allowed participants to provide product feedback and exchange personal career experiences, strengthening cross-organizational relationships.

“We've been partnering with the Hurlburt Field EOD team and the wing for three years now, and they are invaluable partners,” said Hood.

By highlighting cutting-edge EOD technologies and fostering collaboration with industry partners and sister services, the event encouraged technicians to share expertise and aimed to strengthen the career field’s ability to adapt to emerging challenges each year.