Morris Museum Launches Breakfast University

Logo image for Breakfast University with speaker images behind it

Announcing a new arts and culture lecture series presented by America's finest professors.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Morris Museum is proud to announce the launch of Breakfast University , a unique and timely program series that welcomes renowned professors from universities across the country to share their expertise on a range of creative subjects. Created in partnership with Thoughtful Productions, Breakfast University will bring lively presentations on academic subjects—usually reserved for a university setting—to the general public. Each event begins with a social coffee gathering and concludes with exclusive access to the Museum’s galleries. Lectures will take place monthly on Tuesdays starting October 13 from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. Doors open for coffee at 9 AM.“We are excited for the Morris Museum to foster community learning in a university-style format that encourages deep thinking about ideas that impact society today,” said Jess Van Nostrand, Director of Public Engagement and Curatorial Strategies at the Morris Museum. “We believe in the value of arts and culture for everyone, and offering a high-quality lecture series is the perfect addition to our programming.”Breakfast University at The Morris Museum will be offered in two semesters and can be purchased by semester or for individual events, with a special discount for both complete semesters. In addition, a livestream-only package is available for those who are unable to attend in person. Member early-access ticketing opens on July 13th, and general public sales begin on July 20th. For more info: morrismuseum.org/BreakfastUniversityPRICING1 SEMESTER (Museum Members): $120 / General: $1352 SEMESTERS (Museum Members) $230 / General: $260Individual Lectures (Museum Members): $40 / General: $45Livestream Only: $45 per semesterFALL SEMESTERGershwin, Ellington, and the Search for the American SoundOctober 13 | Anna Celenza / Johns Hopkins UniversityPhotographs That Changed AmericaNovember 17 | Louis Masur / Rutgers UniversityThe Story of America in Four Remarkable BooksDecember 8 | Joseph Luzzi / Bard CollegeSPRING SEMESTERHappiness, Health, and the ArtsJanuary 12 | Catherine Sanderson / Amherst CollegePaintings Every Art Lover Should SeeFebruary 9 | Tina Ryan / Columbia University (formerly)Albert Einstein: The Man Behind the MythMarch 9 | Matthew Stanley / New York UniversityAbout the Morris MuseumThe Morris Museum thrives as the region’s premier engine of curiosity and wonderment. Founded in 1913 and located on 8.5 acres in Morris Township, New Jersey, since the mid-1960s— the museum draws visitors across the region to its dynamic and acclaimed art exhibitions program and performing arts events. Its 45,000+ object collection of art and material culture from around the world joins the art of our time in displays throughout the Museum’s purpose-built spaces and within the historic Twin Oaks mansion, designed by McKim, Mead & White. The Morris Museum is from everywhere, for everyone.About Thoughtful ProductionsBuilding on their success with One Day University, Steven Schragis and Kevin Brennan have founded Thoughtful Productions to create fun, meaningful, and inspiring learning experiences through valuable collaborations with cultural institutions, and other entities nationwide.

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