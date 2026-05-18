Morris Museum’s Common Ground: NJ Artists Think Monumental, an Exhibition of Bold, New Jersey-Made Outdoor Sculpture

Installation view of Sunil Garg’s twin light sculptures, [IS] and [IT], both from 2026 (PVC, HDPE, and LDPE tubes, LED lights and controller) as presented on the Morris Museum campus, May 2026. Photo courtesy of the artist.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Morris Museum proudly presents Common Ground : NJ Artists Think Monumental--the 42nd New Jersey Arts Annual—a dynamic outdoor exhibition that activates the Museum’s grounds. In a historic first for the Arts Annual, the exhibition moves beyond traditional gallery walls, inviting visitors to experience large-scale works that explore how art reshapes our connection to landscape, place, and community. Common Ground will be on view from May 28 through August 23, 2026. An opening reception and member preview event will be held on Thursday, May 28."Our longstanding partnership with the Morris Museum has led to the creation of Arts Annual exhibitions that spark thought-provoking, timely conversations," said Allison Tratner, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. "We look forward to this very special exhibition and highlighting these inspiring and talented New Jersey artists."The juried process was led by Johannah Hutchinson, Executive Director of the International Sculpture Center and Publisher of Sculpture Magazine. Reviewing 530 recent objects (by 91 artists living and working in the State), nine objects were selected for optimally integrating into the possibilities afforded by the Museum's 8-acre campus. Each work was scrutinized for its response to scale, terrain, materiality, light, and public space. A digital catalog will accompany the exhibition and provide additional insight into the artists and their work.The artists with works on view are:• Clifford Blanchard (Morristown, NJ)• Sunil Garg (Summit, NJ)• Wendy Gordon (Lambertville, NJ)• Robert Koch (Jersey City, NJ)• Robert Lobe (Newark, NJ)• Judith Peck (Mahwah, NJ)• Jill Scipione (Jersey City, NJ)• Lee Tal (Jersey City, NJ)• Josh Urso (Jersey City, NJ)Since the very first Arts Annual in 1985, the Morris Museum has been a consistent partner in this important annual program that supports the state’s artistic talent. The Museum has hosted a total of eleven NJ Arts Annual exhibitions, each with a keen curatorial perspective on the State’s visual arts ecosystem.The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition is a project of the Morris Museum and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.About the New Jersey Arts AnnualThe New Jersey Arts Annual is a unique series of exhibitions highlighting the State’s visual and performing artists. In partnership with major museums around the state, one exhibition takes place each year, alternating between host institutions. These exhibitions are open to any artist currently living or working in New Jersey. The Arts Annual series is sponsored by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts. Since 1984, the New Jersey State Arts Council has co-sponsored the prestigious Annual in keeping with its mission to encourage and foster public interest in the arts, promote freedom of expression in the arts, and to facilitate the inclusion of art in every building in New Jersey. To learn more about the Council, please visit www.artscouncil.nj.gov About Johannah HutchinsonExecutive Director, International Sculpture Center and Publisher of Sculpture MagazineJohannah Hutchison is a respected leader in the nonprofit arts sector, known for her steadfast belief in the transformative power of art and her deep commitment to artists as cultural workers, activists, and community builders. Her leadership is defined by a vision that places artists at the heart of social change, recognizing their role in shaping inclusive, resilient communities through creative expression. In addition to her executive work, Johannah is a fiber artist whose practice reflects her values of collaboration, sustainability, and social engagement. She works across a wide range of fiber techniques and embraces collective making as a means of fostering dialogue and connection. Her materials often include recycled and upcycled textiles, natural fibers, and plant-based dyes—underscoring her dedication to environmentally conscious artmaking and honoring traditional craft practices. Johannah’s dual commitment to organizational leadership and hands-on creative work exemplifies her belief that art is not only a vehicle for personal expression but also a powerful tool for community transformation.About the Morris MuseumThe Morris Museum thrives as the region’s premier engine of curiosity and wonderment. Founded in 1913 and located on 8 acres in Morris Township, New Jersey, since the mid-1960s— the museum draws visitors across the region to its dynamic and acclaimed art exhibitions program and performing arts events. Its 45,000+ object collection of art and material culture from around the world joins the art of our time in displays throughout the Museum’s purpose-built spaces and within the historic Twin Oaks mansion, designed by McKim, Mead & White. The Morris Museum: from everywhere, for everyone.

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