Fieldman Launches Direct Sensus SmartPoint Activation Inside Its Work Order Management Platform

Fieldman Fieldman app workflow Tech installing Sensus meter with Fieldman app

Integration with Xylem's Sensus FieldLogic® eliminates extra steps at the meter, speeds up deployments, and keeps all installation records in one place

Fieldman was built to make every AMI deployment run with fewer errors. The Sensus FieldLogic integration extends that mission, eliminating the risk of ever leaving a site without confirmed activation” — Vlad Kravchenko, CEO

SAWYER, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldman®, a work order management platform purpose-built for AMI and smart meter deployments, today announced a native integration with Xylem's Sensus FieldLogic®, enabling field technicians to activate Sensus SmartPoint® endpoints directly within the Fieldman app — without switching to a separate tool or manually re-entering data.

The Fieldman + Sensus FieldLogic integration connects field data collection, SmartPoint activation, and automated asset record updates into a single, continuous workflow. When a technician completes a meter exchange in Fieldman, the app detects the Sensus programming device, connects to FieldLogic tools, verifies the device profile, and triggers activation — all on-screen before the technician leaves the site. Activation results sync back to Fieldman automatically, keeping installation records complete and accurate.

For utilities managing small and large-scale AMI rollouts, missed or mismatched activations mean costly return visits and gaps in deployment data. The integration addresses this directly — verifying every activation while the technician is still on-site, slashing return trip rates, improving data collection accuracy, and giving project managers real-time visibility into deployment progress across the entire service area. Plus, it meaningfully reduces time technicians spend on site.

"Fieldman was built to make AMI deployments run faster and with fewer errors. The Sensus FieldLogic integration is a direct extension of that mission — it eliminates one of the most common friction points in a meter exchange: leaving the site without confirmed activation. Now utilities and their contractors can close out each job with confidence, right from the app they're already using in the field."

— Vlad Kravchenko, CEO and Co-Founder, Fieldman

Sensus is one of the leading AMI and smart meter technology providers for water, gas, and electric utilities in North America. Their iPERL®+ water meters and SmartPoint® endpoints, combined with the FlexNet® network, are widely deployed across water utilities in the U.S. The Fieldman integration is designed for any utility or contractor already running Sensus infrastructure who wants tighter coordination between smart meter technology and field execution.

Fieldman will officially showcase the Sensus integration at the AWWA Annual Conference & Exposition (ACE26), June 22–25 in Washington, D.C. The team will be at Booth #119 in the Innovation Hub, where utility professionals and contractors can see the full workflow live and discuss how it fits into their AMI deployment operations.

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