Fieldman Introduces Fully Configurable Real-Time Project Dashboard for AMI Field Operations

Fieldman Fieldman platform dashboard Configurable charts

The dashboard uses configurable charts and live operational data to help managers monitor installation progress while maintaining control of project margins

AMI deployments generate enormous amounts of operational data every day. Our goal was to transform that data into clear, actionable insights.” — Vlad Kravchenko, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldman

SAWYER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldman, a leading Work Order Management (WOM) platform for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployments, today announced the launch of its new real-time project dashboard, designed to give utilities and installation vendors complete visibility into AMI field operations.

The new dashboard allows project managers and deployment teams to monitor AMI installation performance in real time using fully configurable charts, live operational data, and project analytics — all in one place.

AMI rollouts involve thousands — and often millions — of meter installations, multiple technician crews, appointment scheduling with residents, and complex logistics around inventory, routes, and field productivity. The Fieldman dashboard provides clear operational visibility, helping managers stay on track, monitor installation progress, and maintain control over project performance and margins throughout the entire deployment lifecycle.

The new home page brings together critical operational metrics such as:

* Project status overview across deployment zones

* Weekly installation progress and completion rates

* Technician and crew performance

* Reasons for skipped or failed work orders

* Inventory availability and field resource constraints

* Scheduled appointments and technician workload

All charts are fully configurable, allowing utilities and installation vendors to tailor the dashboard to their specific workflows, project structures, and operational priorities.

Unlike traditional reporting tools that rely on delayed data or manual exports, the Fieldman dashboard works with live operational data directly from field activities, enabling project managers to quickly identify inefficiencies, rebalance technician workloads, resolve inventory shortages, and keep large-scale deployments on schedule.

“This feature has been on our roadmap for years,” said Vlad Kravchenko, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldman. “AMI deployments generate enormous amounts of operational data every day — from field installations to appointment scheduling and technician productivity. Our goal was to transform that data into clear, actionable insights so project managers can instantly understand what is happening across the entire deployment.”

The dashboard is particularly valuable for large AMI rollouts involving thousands of installations per week, multiple contractor crews, and complex scheduling operations.

With this release, Fieldman continues its mission to modernize AMI field operations and help utilities and contractors run data-driven deployments with higher efficiency, transparency, and control.

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