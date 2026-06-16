Keyrenter Chicago North and Naperville Launch Summer Leadership Program

Meet Kylie Larsen — Keyrenter Naperville Meet Preston Shute — Keyrenter Chicago North

Owner Steve Kouba Kicks Off First-Ever Keyrenter Summer Leadership Program, Bringing On Two Interns Across His Chicago-Area Offices

The best way to set the stage for our future is to train tomorrow's leaders.” — Steve Kouba, Owner and President, Keyrenter Chicago North & Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Keyrenter Property Management Chicago North and Keyrenter Property Management Naperville announced today the launch of the Keyrenter Summer Leadership Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to give emerging professionals hands-on experience in property management, client relations, and real estate operations. The program is led by Steve Kouba, Owner and President of both offices, and reflects his belief that building the next generation of real estate leaders is both a responsibility and a competitive advantage.The inaugural class includes two interns — Kylie Larsen, based at Keyrenter Naperville, and Preston Shute, based at Keyrenter Chicago North. Both are college students bringing fresh perspective and real ambition to the program. Both are doing real work from day one.About the ProgramThe Keyrenter Summer Leadership Program was built around a simple idea: the best way to prepare future professionals is to put them in the middle of a real business.Interns in the program work directly with property owners, real estate professionals, and clients. They support marketing, operations, business development, and community outreach. They see deals in progress. They learn what it takes to build and scale something.The program launched this summer, marking the first year both offices have been fully operational simultaneously. Keyrenter Naperville opened in early 2026, with Kouba signing his office lease on December 1, 2025. Keyrenter Chicago North was acquired shortly after, expanding his footprint across the greater Chicagoland area. With two offices now running, Kouba saw an opportunity to formalize something he had already been doing informally: mentoring young professionals and giving them a seat at the table."The best way to set the stage for our future is to train tomorrow's leaders," said Kouba. "These two interns aren't just learning about property management. They're learning how businesses are built, how clients are served, and how teams operate under real pressure. That's what the program is about."Meet Kylie Larsen — Keyrenter NapervilleKylie Larsen is a Marketing Intern at Keyrenter Property Management Naperville and a student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she is pursuing a degree in Advertising with a minor in Business. In her role, she supports marketing initiatives, community outreach, content creation, social media, and business development. She has worked directly with local business partners, property owners, and real estate professionals, putting classroom strategy to work in a live market."One of the most valuable parts of my internship has been seeing how strong relationships drive business success," said Larsen. "I've learned that building trust and providing value to others are at the core of effective marketing and business development.""This internship has given me hands-on experience that goes beyond the classroom," she added. "I've had the opportunity to work on real projects, connect with local professionals, and better understand how marketing supports a growing business."Meet Preston Shute — Keyrenter Chicago NorthPreston Shute is a Sales and Operations Intern at Keyrenter Property Management Chicago North and a rising junior at Miami University, where he is pursuing a degree in Finance. On campus, he serves as Investment Chair of the Early Finance Club, is an active member of the Real Estate Club, and serves as New Member Educator for his fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon.At Keyrenter Chicago North, Preston has been working in the field conducting maintenance inspections, supporting digital presence and SEO strategy, producing YouTube content, and playing a direct role in the opening of Keyrenter's new Glenview office."Being out in the field has taught me more than I expected — how client relationships are built, how operations actually run, and how the pieces of management fit together," said Shute. "This internship has given me a real look at what it takes to build a foundation for success.""Being out in the field gave me a deeper understanding of how the whole business ties together to deliver a quality customer experience," he added. "This internship showed me what really goes into building a foundation for long-term success."For more information about Keyrenter Property Management, visit https://www.keyrenternaperville.com or https://www.keyrenterchicagonorth.com About Keyrenter Property ManagementKeyrenter Property Management is a national franchise brand dedicated to helping property owners protect their investments and maximize returns. With a 0.2% eviction rate, 96% on-time rent collection, and a 4.7/5 national Google review average, Keyrenter offices across the country operate with a singular focus: delivering professional, accountable property management built on trust.Keyrenter Chicago North and Keyrenter Naperville are both owned and operated by Steve Kouba and serve the greater Chicagoland area.

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