Keyrenter Property Management Naperville Announces Grand Opening on May 20, 2026

New office will serve Naperville and surrounding communities across Chicago’s western and southwest suburbs

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyrenter Property Management Naperville will celebrate the grand opening of its new office on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at 24W500 Maple Ave., Suite 213, Naperville, IL 60540, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, office tour, and reception for invited guests.The event will take place in the lobby of the Maple Avenue office building and will feature appetizers, small bites, beer, wine, and a signature cocktail. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Guests are expected to include representatives from the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor of Naperville, and Keyrenter’s CEO and co-founders.Keyrenter Property Management Naperville will serve Naperville and surrounding communities throughout Chicago’s western and southwest suburbs, including Lisle, Woodridge, Downers Grove, Bolingbrook, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Western Springs, Orland Park, and Tinley Park.Led by Steve Kouba, Owner and President, the new office brings a high-accountability, data-driven approach to residential property management. Keyrenter Naperville offers tenant placement, full-service property management, maintenance coordination, rent collection and accounting, regular inspections, and eviction and legal support.“Opening Keyrenter Property Management Naperville is an opportunity to bring a higher standard of service to rental property owners throughout this market,” said Kouba. “Our goal is to help owners protect and grow their investments through proactive communication, strong operational discipline, and a property management approach focused on long-term performance. We want clients to feel confident that their property is being managed with integrity, urgency, and care.”The office is designed to help solve many of the common challenges facing rental property owners, including vacancies, tenant quality, maintenance coordination, regulatory compliance, and the day-to-day burden of managing an asset. By combining local market knowledge with proven systems and transparent reporting, Keyrenter Naperville aims to deliver a more efficient and dependable experience for both owners and residents.Keyrenter Naperville also brings several service guarantees to the market, including a leasing guarantee, tenant guarantee, maintenance guarantee, and service guarantee. Additional differentiators include same-day response times, transparent monthly reporting through an owner portal, and access to a vetted local vendor network with 24/7 emergency coverage.As part of its launch into the community, the grand opening will also kick off Keyrenter Cares Day, followed by a team day of service with Loaves & Fishes the following morning. The new office is also creating local jobs, including positions for Director of Operations, Business Development Manager, and Office Coordinator.To mark the occasion, Keyrenter Property Management Naperville is offering a free rental analysis as part of its grand opening promotion. The company is also the first Keyrenter office in Will County, further expanding the brand’s reach throughout the greater Chicagoland area.RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-opening-ribbon-cutting-keyrenter-property-management-naperville-tickets-1988414039920?aff=oddtdtcreator For event information, contact Ximena de los Santos, Office Coordinator, at 630-873-1074 or ximena@keyrenterpm.com.For more information, visit https://www.keyrenternaperville.com About Keyrenter Property Management NapervilleKeyrenter Property Management Naperville provides professional residential property management services for owners and investors throughout Naperville and nearby communities. Services include tenant placement, full-service management, maintenance coordination, rent collection, inspections, and owner reporting — all designed to deliver stress-free ownership and maximize returns.Media Contact

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