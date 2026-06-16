The Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) is hiring a contractual Marketing & Communications Specialist. Under the direction of the Department Public Information Officer, the Marketing & Communications Specialist is responsible for the strategic promotion of multiple grant-funded programs and initiatives, as well as broader department-wide communications efforts. The primary target audience for NDVS program initiatives includes Nevada veterans, family members, caregivers, survivors, and veteran-serving community partners. The successful candidate is expected to work independently, manage multiple projects, and collaborate effectively with a team.

Responsibilities and Standards

Assist the Public Information Officer (PIO) in execution of grant-funded and department-wide marketing and communication strategies.

Communication planning, writing, editing, and distribution.

Develop and produce marketing and outreach materials for digital, print, video, multimedia modalities.

Support grant staff in the development, review, and approval of marketing and outreach materials to target audiences.

Participate in developing targeted outreach campaigns designed to increase awareness, participation, and engagement with stakeholders and veterans in NDVS grant-funded programs for veteran services.

Produce monthly feature stories, program highlights, success stories, and milestone updates for grant programs.

Support grant-specific outreach activities, community events, veteran engagement initiatives, and public awareness campaigns.

Produce reports and materials for monthly submissions for each grantor related to program progress in collaboration with grant staff.

Assist with website content updates and social media communications supporting NDVS programs, social media and other campaigns, and public outreach initiatives.

Create and edit digital media content, including photography, video production, video editing, graphics and multimedia presentations.

Assist with the development of PowerPoint presentations, public-facing briefings, and outreach presentations for community events, stakeholder meetings, and program initiatives.

Ensure all messaging materials are consistent with NDVS branding, mission, values, and public information standards.

Assist with monthly newsletter production.

Monitor communication trends, audience engagement, and campaign effectiveness to recommend improvements to marketing strategies and outreach efforts.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with veterans, community organizations, media representatives, stakeholders, and department staff.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Knowledge of marketing, public relations, and strategic communication principles.

Knowledge of market research techniques to include statistical analysis.

Knowledge of social media campaign development, digital communications, audience engagement, and public outreach practices.

Knowledge of presentation development tools.

Ability to plan, organize and prioritize multiple marketing projects.

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Ability to translate complex program information into clear and compelling public messaging.

Ability to develop communication materials tailored to diverse audiences.

Ability to analyze communication effectiveness and recommend improvements to outreach and marketing strategies.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with diverse stakeholders and community partners.

Ability to work cooperatively as a team member.

Understanding of issues affecting veterans, military families, and veteran-serving organizations is preferred.



Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in marketing, business administration, communication or related field and two years of professional experience in planning, developing, implementing and evaluating marketing strategies and campaigns.

Valid drivers’ license required.

State of Nevada/FBI fingerprint-based background check required at time of appointment.



Salary Information

$29.00 – 31.00 per hour DOE.

Work Schedule: 40 hours per week, variable schedule to include occasional weekends and evenings.

Send resume to: Stephanie Neill at neills@veterans.nv.gov or apply on Indeed.