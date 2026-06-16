June 23, 2026 Board Meeting
The Wyoming Lottery Corporation is scheduled to hold a Special Session Meeting on June 23, 2026. The anticipated public hearing will be via Zoom.
For more information, contact the Wyoming Lottery Corporation Office at (307) 432-9300.
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