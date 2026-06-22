Cowboy Draw® has new jackpot winner of $1.7M on Monday, June 22 in Evanston

Cheyenne, Wyoming

June 22, 2026 – WyoLotto officials announced a Cowboy Draw player holds a winning ticket worth $1,776,159 from the drawing on Monday, June 22 at 2 p.m. The winning ticket was purchased at Border Beverage, located at 749 Overthrust Rd., Evanston, Wyo.

The jackpot winning numbers were 1, 3, 16, 23 and 28.

“This is the sixth highest jackpot in the history of Wyoming’s own game, Cowboy Draw. We launched this game in March 2015 and the highest jackpot exceeded $3.5 million. This jackpot of over $1.7 million is a big jackpot for our state, and we are very excited to celebrate our next millionaire!” said Jon Clontz, WyoLotto CEO.

WyoLotto officials want to alert players to check their tickets and call 307.432.9300 if they believe they have the winning ticket. Also, please remember to sign your ticket.

In addition, WyoLotto is celebrating America’s 250th birthday by offering Cowboy Draw tickets as buy-one-get-one-free every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from June 13 through July 4! Find your nearest retailer to get your free Cowboy Draw tickets.

For more information on winning numbers available from WyoLotto or to receive player updates and notifications visit wyolotto.com/signup or download the WyoLotto app.

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