Quadrant Nuclear and Navarro Research & Engineering Announce Strategic Partnership

Navarro and QNI

QNI and Navarro join forces to support advanced nuclear projects, fuel cycle infrastructure, and long-term industry growth.

Our work at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is focused on advancing solutions for the safe and responsible reprocessing of used nuclear fuel,” — Dee L. Mewbourne, CEO of QNI

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quadrant Nuclear Industries ( QNI ) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Navarro Research & Engineering , an award-winning provider of nuclear, environmental, engineering, and technical services supporting both federal and commercial clients.The partnership brings together QNI's expertise in advanced nuclear fuel cycle development and project execution with Navarro's extensive experience in nuclear operations, engineering, regulatory compliance, environmental services, waste management, and Department of Energy program support. Together, the organizations are positioned to support a wide range of advanced nuclear initiatives, including reactor deployment, fuel cycle infrastructure development, and other complex nuclear projects.As interest in advanced nuclear technologies continues to grow across the United States, strategic collaborations between experienced industry organizations will play an important role in helping move projects from concept to deployment. QNI and Navarro share a commitment to supporting the safe, reliable, and responsible expansion of nuclear energy and look forward to identifying opportunities where their complementary capabilities can deliver value to customers and stakeholders.Read Navarro's full announcement here

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