Experience the magic of the night sky at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s Star Parties! Join us at Cavalry Square / Parade Ground from 10:00 PM to 12:30 AM for an unforgettable stargazing adventure. Arrive early to claim a great observation spot—sunset is at 9:40 PM, so you can watch the sky transform before darkness fully sets in.

All ages welcome! Park staff and members of the Bismarck Astronomy Club will guide you through using telescopes, spotting constellations, identifying planets, and even exploring the craters of the moon. Telescopes and binoculars will be available, but feel free to bring your own!

Helpful tip: If you have a red-light flashlight, bring it along—it helps preserve night vision for better stargazing. Regular flashlights are welcome but should be kept on low beam.



Each Lights Out - Stars Out event in 2026 is scheduled for: Saturday, June 20th, Saturday, July 18th, and Thursday, August 27th.

Bathrooms will be available for use in the Commissary building adjacent from the parade ground.