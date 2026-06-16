Get ready for the return of the 2026 Cardio & Coffee Trail Running Series at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park! This one-of-a-kind event blends outdoor fitness with the rich flavors of specialty roast coffee, making your morning run an energizing and educational experience. We’ve transformed a typical trail run into an unforgettable adventure on the scenic and legendary trails of the park.

There are six scheduled Saturdays in the 2026 series. Each run will feature a unique route led by a Park Ranger, followed by a perfectly brewed specialty roast coffee tasting on the Commissary Store deck. The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and Coal Country Coffee Company

Dates are: April 25, May 23, June 20, July 25, August 15, and September 12. *Dates may be subject to changes*

Series Details:

- We will start and end at the Commissary Gift shop on Cavalry Square at Fort Abraham Lincoln.

- Please arrive between 7:30 am and 7:45 am – the Commissary building will be open for restrooms prior to the run.

- All ages are welcome to participate, we recommend participants be able to easily run 5K unassisted. Participants should also consult their doctor before starting any moderate-level fitness activity.

- We will plan to get started at 8 am each morning. Coffee will be served outside the Commissary by park staff accompanied by a brief educational talk on the featured coffee.

- The trail route will not be marked, but maps highlighting the route will be provided and the trail run will be led by a park ranger.

- Average running time will be about 50 minutes to 1 hour

- The running pace will be a moderate 10 to 12-minute miles for a distance of about four miles. Feel free to stick with the ranger's pace or don't hesitate to run at a slower pace that fits your fitness level. There will be one or two short stops along the way in order for the group to stick together.

- The running routes will be on the park's multi-use trails. These are dirt/gravel trails with moderate level inclines and declines. The multi-use trails in some areas may contain unlevel ground. Be aware of typical trail challenges. Trails are not stroller friendly

- Wear supportive running shoes and come prepared for running on dirt/gravel/grass trails. For those warm summer mornings, small containers with water are recommended.

- Cancellations due to weather or excessive rain the night before will be made at 6:30 am the morning of the trail run. Cancellation notice will be posted to our Facebook page. Keep in mind the run will likely still proceed with light rain and or moderate rain the night before.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park. For more information about the event call 701-667-6340.