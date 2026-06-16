JUSTICE COURT VACANCY ANNOUNCED FOR OREM

Orem, Utah—Applications are being accepted for a full-time justice court judge position that will serve Orem, Utah. The successful candidate will replace Judge Reed Parkin who will retire at the end of the year.

To be considered for a justice court judgeship in Utah County, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a degree from a law school that would make one eligible to apply for admission to a bar in any state in the United States. In addition, applicants must be a resident of Utah County or an adjacent county either upon appointment or before taking the bench.

To apply, an application for judicial office must be completed online at https:// justicecourtvacancies.utah. gov/ before the deadline. The salary for the position is $157,325 per year and includes benefits. For additional information about working for the City of Orem, call Keri Rugg, Deputy City Manager, at (801) 229-7164 or send an email to hr@orem.gov.

The deadline for applications is Friday, July 17, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Applications cannot be submitted after the deadline. For questions about the justice courts or the process for filling this position, email Jim Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit at least three nominees to Brenn Bybee, City Manager for the City of Orem, within 45 days of its first meeting. Mr. Bybee will then have 30 days in which to select a finalist. His selection must then be ratified by the Orem City Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council.

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