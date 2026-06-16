Mini roundabout project begins in Albemarle County

CULPEPER – Virginia Department of Transportation crews and its contractor will begin a safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1427 (Hillsdale Drive) in Albemarle County on Monday, June 22.

The project is expected to be completed by the evening of Wednesday, June 24, weather permitting. It will convert the existing unsignalized intersection into a mini roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow in the area.

The mini roundabout will be constructed in two phases and will require daytime road closures between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

In the first phase, construction will close all travel lanes to through traffic at the intersection except for the right-turn slip lane from westbound Greenbrier Drive to northbound Hillsdale Drive. Two-way traffic, controlled by flagging, will be maintained along this slip lane to provide access for residents east of the project area. Hillsdale Drive through traffic should follow the posted detour route via Route 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard) and Seminole Court in the City of Charlottesville during this phase or seek alternate routes.

After the first phase is complete, crews will lift the closures and begin the second phase, which involves completing the splitter island on Greenbrier Drive east of the intersection. During the second phase of construction, the Greenbrier Drive westbound lane will be closed, with two-way traffic directed by a flagging crew along the Greenbrier Drive eastbound lane. Travelers can also expect periodic traffic control directed by a flagging crew at the roundabout during this phase.

Crews will install signage, pavement markings, and delineators to guide motorists through the mini roundabout.

With this project, vehicular access at the entrance to RoseWood Village Assisted Living and Memory Care will be limited to right-in and right-out movements only. Once reconstructed, eastbound drivers on Greenbrier Drive will make a U-turn maneuver at the roundabout and use the fourth exit to return west and access the property entrance. Drivers exiting the property will first turn right, and then use alternate routes or complete a U-turn maneuver, where permitted, to return to points east.

Drivers should stay alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes, obey all traffic controls, and always drive distraction-free.

Mini roundabouts are circular intersections where all traffic moves in a counter-clockwise direction around a center island. Traffic entering the mini roundabout slows down and yields to traffic already inside. By controlling traffic with yield signs instead of traffic signals, there are fewer stops for travelers and reduced delays.

Mini roundabouts operate the same way as a traditional roundabout but have a smaller diameter and are often installed in residential areas.

Watch a video on mini roundabouts and visit VDOT’s Innovative Intersections page to learn more about this design, which is intended to reduce the number of points where vehicles can cross paths, resulting in right-angle and head-on crashes.

The project cost is approximately $250,000.

The project contractor is Mullen's Markings, Inc.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.