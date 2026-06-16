Smart City Expo Miami 7th Edition: Advancing Urban Intelligence for a Regenerative Future

SCEM26 - Urban Intelligence For A Regenerative Future

Participate in the most important urban conversations taking place in the United States today

A defining strength of Smart City Expo Miami is the quality of its case studies and the caliber of the professionals presenting them.” — Bernardo Scheinkman - CEO, Smart Cities Americas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Expo Miami will return in October 2026 as a major U.S. gathering focused on urban technology, sustainability, and civic innovation, convening global leaders, policymakers, business executives, and civic innovators around this year’s theme, “ Urban Intelligence for a Regenerative Future .” The event is the leading U.S. platform for smart city dialogue and collaboration, with international participation and a strong focus on mobility, infrastructure, governance, sustainability, and digital transformation.Set for October 5–6, 2026, Smart City Expo Miami is positioned to reflect the growing global relevance of Miami as a crossroads for ideas, investment, and innovation. UN-Habitat’s event listing describes the expo as an internationally recognized flagship event in Miami that connects South Florida’s local energy with global intelligence and insight.This year’s theme, “Urban Intelligence for a Regenerative Future,” frames a broader conversation about how cities can move beyond efficiency and toward systems that restore, adapt, and generate long-term value for people and place. The conference program is expected to highlight case studies and practical urban solutions that address resilience, digital transformation, and inclusive growth through real-world applications rather than theory alone.A defining strength of Smart City Expo Miami is the quality of its case studies and the caliber of the professionals presenting them. Event descriptions indicate that attendees can expect award-winning speakers and a global community of experts committed to reimagining urban spaces and advancing community-centered innovation.Beyond the conference and exhibition, the event is designed as a multidisciplinary experience that brings together learning, recognition, and culture. Organizers have promoted a broader agenda that includes the Sustainable Impact Award, wellness activities, music and art, masterclasses, workshops, roundtables, and the AI Summit, “Spatial Intelligence in the Citiverse,” as part of the event’s expanded programming. The AI and citiverse focus also aligns with broader global discussions around spatial intelligence and AI-enabled urban governance.Smart City Expo Miami continues to distinguish itself as a platform where public sector leaders, entrepreneurs, technologists, academics, and community stakeholders can engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of cities. As Miami’s international profile continues to rise, the expo offers an important opportunity to connect local momentum with global urban thinking and actionable solutions.Participation is an opportunity to gain top-tier insights, connect with influential decision-makers, and be part of one of the most important urban conversations taking place in the United States today. Registration is available at SmartCityExpoMiami.com.

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