Smart City Expo Miami Announces Global Conference on Urban Intelligence and Regenerative Cities

Smart City Expo Miami - Urban Intelligence for a Regenerative Future

Premier Event Brings Together World Leaders to Showcase Real-World Case Studies on Regenerative Urban Futures

Smart City Expo Miami serves as an international meeting point for leaders shaping the future of urban ecosystems.” — Bernardo Scheinkman, CEO - Smart Cities Americas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗦 today announced 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗢 𝗠𝗜𝗔𝗠𝗜 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 , a groundbreaking two-day conference taking place October 5–6, 2026 at the AI Lab, Miami Dade College – Wolfson Campus.Curated by renowned architect and urban planner Bernardo Scheinkman, the event will convene global city leaders, architects, mayors, policy makers, business executives, industry professionals, and academics to explore how urban environments shape minds, values, and measurable resilience outcomes.Theme: 𝗨𝗥𝗕𝗔𝗡 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗔 𝗥𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗙𝗨 𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘Under the banner "𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲: 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗘𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀," 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗼 𝗠𝗶𝗮𝗺𝗶 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 will showcase evidence-based innovations aligned with current global city agendas. The conference moves beyond theory to deliver concrete, implementable case studies that demonstrate how thoughtful design, governance, and financing create cities that are not only resilient but genuinely regenerative.𝗦𝗜𝗫 𝗜𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗦 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗨𝗥𝗕𝗔𝗡 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗥𝗦The event features six specialized tracks:· 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲-𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀: 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆 & 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – How major sporting events reshape urban infrastructure, economic opportunity, and community identity.· 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝘂𝗯: 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁-𝗚𝗲𝗻 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘀 – How rapid financial sector growth is creating intelligent, sustainable urban zones through fintech integration and smart building ecosystems.· 𝗖𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗰 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲: 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘀 𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗡𝗔 – Data-driven governance, participatory platforms, and digital democracy tools that rewire civic values and decision-making.· 𝗡𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗼-𝗨𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗺: 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘀 – How downtown design influences cognition, behavior, and social cohesion through 15-minute city principles and public space psychology.· 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲: 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Nature-based solutions, circular water systems, and regenerative waterfront design connecting environmental resilience with social equity.· 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘀: 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆, 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲, 𝗔𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵, 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 – How artistic expression, cultural ecosystems, neuroscience, and biophilic design reshape healthier, more creative urban communities.𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗧 𝗔𝗨𝗗𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗢 𝗠𝗜𝗔𝗠𝗜 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 iis designed for architects, urban planners, mayors, city leaders, policy makers, business leaders, industry professionals, and academics seeking to collaborate on scalable urban solutions that deliver measurable resilience outcomes.𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗦 & 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗦 is now accepting applications from organizations and innovators ready to share proven urban projects, infrastructure initiatives, policy innovations, and community transformations. All presentations must be grounded in real-world results and measurable impact.Partnership opportunities are available at multiple levels, including track partnerships, title sponsorships, and exhibition packages .Selected speakers will also have the opportunity to publish their case studies in Smart City Miami Magazine, reaching a global audience of urban professionals.ABOUT 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗦Smart Cities Americas is a leading platform for advancing urban innovation, resilience, and regeneration across the Americas. Through conferences, publications, and strategic partnerships, the organization brings together decision-makers, practitioners, and innovators to build cities that are smarter, more equitable, and genuinely regenerative.𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗡 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 & 𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗟𝗬For more information, to apply as a speaker, become a partner, or exhibit at Smart City Expo Miami 2026, visit https://smartcityexpomiami.com

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