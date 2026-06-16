The Nevada Connection – November 2025

2025 Updates to Statutes and Regulations That Could Impact You as a Professional 2025 has been a busy and productive year for updates to both the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) and the Nevada Administrative Code (NAC) Chapter 625. These changes reflect the Board’s ongoing commitment to keeping Nevada’s professional standards up to date, practical, and aligned with best practices. Updates to Regulations

Over the past 24 months, the proposed updates to the Professional Land Surveyor (PLS) Standards of Practice have moved through the required public review and approval process. This process included a 12-month pause related to Nevada’s 83rd Legislative Session. Because the Legislative Counsel Bureau focuses entirely on preparing bill drafts during the six-month session (January through June), no regulation changes can be submitted at that time. In addition, submittals are paused during the six months before the session begins (July through December) to allow staff to prepare for the upcoming legislative workload. Once the session concluded in early June 2025, the revised PLS regulations advanced to the Nevada Legislative Commission for final review and were officially ratified on August 20, 2025.

The updated PLS regulations are designed to simplify requirements and reflect modern surveying practices. Key updates include:

• Removing duplicative requirements to make compliance clearer and more efficient.

• Revising positional certainty standards for surveys and proposed fixed works.

• Updating survey practices to reflect current technology and industry standards.

• Clarifying scaled drawing requirements for greater consistency.

• Revising land boundary survey classifications to align with national standards.

These changes ensure Nevada’s regulations keep pace with advancements in technology and align with current professional practices.

You can view the adopted regulations on the Board’s website under Statutes & Regulations. Please note that the official Nevada Law Library has not yet been updated with these revisions.

Updates to Statutes

The 2025 Legislative Session also brought important statutory changes. The Board successfully advanced Assembly Bill 270 (AB 270), which was signed into law by Governor Lombardo on June 3, 2025, and took effect October 1, 2025.

The most notable updates are to NRS 625.193 and NRS 625.280, reducing the required years of experience for applicants seeking a waiver of the Fundamentals Exam (for engineering or land surveying). The requirement has been reduced

from 15 years to 10 years, recognizing the evolving pathways to professional competence and balancing experience with demonstrated skill and education.

To view all the statute revisions, visit Statutes & Regulations → NRS Chapter 625 section on the Board’s website. You can also access the updated statutes directly through the online Nevada Law Library.

Staying Informed

The Board appreciates the continued engagement of Nevada’s licensed professionals throughout the process of updating both statutes and regulations. Your attention to these changes—and to how they may affect your professional practice—helps ensure that Nevada’s engineering and surveying community remains engaged, informed, and proactive.

By keeping our laws and regulations current, we uphold the high standards that protect the public while reflecting the evolving realities of modern professional practice. We encourage you to stay connected through our website for future updates, announcements, and opportunities to share your feedback.