Additives Market Driven by Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials and Food Packaging Solutions

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The food & beverages segment emerged as the largest end-use industry in 2020, contributing more than one-third of the global additives market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global additives market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of lightweight materials in the automotive industry, expanding food packaging applications, and rapid industrialization across developing economies.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Additives Market by Product Type (Plastic, Food, Construction, Lubricant, Fuel, Coating, Agrochemical, Medicated Feed, and Others) and End-Use (Packaging, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction, Chemical, Automotive, Aerospace, Animal Husbandry, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the market was valued at $150.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $212.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11316 Market Drivers and Opportunities:- The growing use of lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing and the expanding food packaging sector are key factors propelling market growth. In addition, rising industrial activities across emerging economies continue to boost demand for additives across multiple industries.- However, stringent regulations imposed by regulatory authorities regarding the use of certain chemical additives present challenges for market participants. Despite these restraints, increasing emphasis on chemical stability, pH control, and enhanced product performance is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the coming years.Food Additives Segment Maintains Market Leadership:- Among product types, the food additives segment accounted for more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2020 and is expected to retain its leading position through 2028. Food additives enhance freshness, improve taste and texture, extend shelf life, prevent oxidation, and ensure food safety, making them indispensable across a wide range of processed food products.- Meanwhile, the plastic additives segment is projected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increasing use of lightweight plastic components in vehicle interiors and exteriors is encouraging automotive manufacturers to adopt advanced plastic additives that improve durability, performance, and aesthetics.Food & Beverage Industry Leads End-Use Demand:- The food & beverages segment emerged as the largest end-use industry in 2020, contributing more than one-third of the global additives market. Additives play a critical role in preserving food quality, enhancing flavor and appearance, and improving texture, thereby supporting sustained demand from food manufacturers.- The packaging segment, however, is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.9% through 2028. Additives help prevent condensation, improve hygiene, and extend the shelf life of packaged food products, making them increasingly important in modern packaging solutions.Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market:- Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global additives market in 2020, followed by North America, accounting for nearly two-fifths of total revenue. The region is also expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing use of additives in coatings, pigments, thickeners, and defoamers for marine and shipbuilding applications.Leading Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global additives market include:- Clariant AG- BASF SE- Evonik Industries AG- Dow Inc.- Eastman Chemical Company- Milliken Chemical- BioCote Limited- PolyOne Corporation- Sanitized AG- Lanxess AG𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/additives-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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