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House Bill 95 Printer's Number 3348

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - Sponsors

PIELLI, KHAN, MERSKI, O'MARA, KENYATTA, GUENST, WAXMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HARKINS, GIRAL, FREEMAN, HANBIDGE, HOHENSTEIN, BURGOS, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, SHUSTERMAN, HOWARD, WEBSTER, NEILSON, HADDOCK, PROBST, OTTEN, BOROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, STEELE, FIEDLER, GREEN, MADDEN, WARREN, INGLIS, CIRESI

Short Title

An Act providing for disclosure of synthetic advertising content and for enforcement.

Memo Subject

Disclosure of Artificially Intelligent Generated Content

Generated 06/16/2026 08:41 AM

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House Bill 95 Printer's Number 3348

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