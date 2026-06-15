House Bill 2464 Printer's Number 3299

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - House Bill 2464 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PARKER, MAYES, WAXMAN, VENKAT, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, PASHINSKI Short Title An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, further providing for coverage of prescriptions; and making editorial changes. Memo Subject Replacing Outdated References in the Insurance Company Law of 1921 Actions 3299 Referred to INSURANCE, April 29, 2026 Reported as committed, May 6, 2026 First consideration, May 6, 2026 Laid on the table, May 6, 2026 Removed from table, June 15, 2026 Generated 06/16/2026 08:41 AM

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