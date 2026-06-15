House Bill 2464 Printer's Number 3299
PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - House Bill 2464
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PARKER, MAYES, WAXMAN, VENKAT, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, PASHINSKI
Short Title
An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, further providing for coverage of prescriptions; and making editorial changes.
Memo Subject
Replacing Outdated References in the Insurance Company Law of 1921
Actions
|3299
|Referred to INSURANCE, April 29, 2026
|Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
|First consideration, May 6, 2026
|Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
|Removed from table, June 15, 2026
Generated 06/16/2026 08:41 AM
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