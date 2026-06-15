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House Bill 2464 Printer's Number 3299

PENNSYLVANIA, June 15 - House Bill 2464

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PARKER, MAYES, WAXMAN, VENKAT, BRENNAN, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, D. WILLIAMS, PASHINSKI

Short Title

An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, further providing for coverage of prescriptions; and making editorial changes.

Memo Subject

Replacing Outdated References in the Insurance Company Law of 1921

Actions

3299 Referred to INSURANCE, April 29, 2026
Reported as committed, May 6, 2026
First consideration, May 6, 2026
Laid on the table, May 6, 2026
Removed from table, June 15, 2026

Generated 06/16/2026 08:41 AM

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House Bill 2464 Printer's Number 3299

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