ChargeHub Extends Its EV Charging Membership to Android Users

ChargeHub Plus eliminates activation fees across 40+ networks

ChargeHub Plus removes activation fees on more than 40 compatible networks.

Expanding to Android means that convenience is now available to even more drivers, wherever they charge across North America.” — Simon Ouellette

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChargeHub announces that ChargeHub Plus , its EV charging membership, is now available on Android. First introduced to iOS users, the membership has been embraced by early members looking for a simpler, more predictable way to charge on public networks. ChargeHub is now expanding that access to Android drivers across North America.ChargeHub consolidates charging stations from multiple networks in one app, one place to find, activate, and pay, without juggling accounts. ChargeHub Plus builds on that foundation: for one fixed monthly or annual price, members see their per-session roaming fee waived for charging sessions across 40+ compatible networks in the US and Canada.The ChargeHub app remains free, with its full suite of tools for locating, filtering, trip planning, navigation, and paying to charge at stations across multiple networks. ChargeHub Plus is an optional add-on for drivers who regularly charge on public networks and want to eliminate per-session roaming fees.The membership is currently available in two options: a monthly plan and an annual plan, offering flexibility for drivers with different usage patterns. Both plans are available through the ChargeHub app and can be managed on iOS and Android."Since launching ChargeHub Plus on iOS, we've seen that drivers who charge frequently on different public networks genuinely value the simplicity and economy of one membership across multiple networks. Expanding to Android means that convenience is now available to even more drivers, wherever they charge across North America."— Simon Ouellette, CEO, ChargeHubAbout ChargeHubChargeHub operates North America's largest community-based, network-independent EV charging app, used by more than one million drivers annually. The app lets drivers locate charging stations across all major networks in the United States and Canada and pay with a single account at over 165,000 public charging ports. Behind the consumer experience, ChargeHub powers Passport Hub, North America's leading EV roaming platform, connecting automakers, electric mobility service providers (eMSPs), and charge point operators (CPOs) across the continent.-30-

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