ChargeHub Expands Relationship with Nissan, Extending Passport Hub Integration to U.S. Market

We built Passport Hub to solve a critical challenge: the fragmentation of charging networks across North America” — Simon Ouellette

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChargeHub, North America's leading EV roaming platform provider, today announced the expansion of its relationship with Nissan, extending the Nissan Canada integration to the U.S. market. Through ChargeHub’s Passport Hub, Nissan U.S. drivers now enjoy seamless access to a broad network of public charging providers across North America, all conveniently integrated within the Nissan mobile app.Turnkey Solution for Maximum Coverage and FlexibilityChargeHub's Passport Hub provides Nissan Energy Charge Network (NECN)* with a single, turnkey integration that unlocks access to dozens of popular charging networks, enabling access to tens of thousands of ports across North America. Instead of negotiating terms, integrating different technical solutions, and setting up accounting and reconciliation processes across dozens of individual charging networks, Nissan leveraged ChargeHub's pre-established roaming hub and agreement structure to provide its drivers with one of the largest pools of charging networks in the U.S. and Canada.Rather than dealing with the operational complexity of separate contracts and technical integrations with each charging network, Nissan was able to do it once and will benefit from new charging networks as more are integrated. Passport Hub's simplicity has built-in flexibility—it enables Nissan to easily maintain some of its direct connections, pick and choose which CPOs it would like to make available to its drivers through the Hub, and negotiate specific terms beyond the baseline Hub terms with some CPOs if it wishes.Relationship Expansion & ScaleAs of January 2026, ChargeHub's Passport Hub powers the majority of Charge Point Operators (CPO) integrations being offered to NECN users in the U.S. Building on the successful Nissan Canada relationship, this extension demonstrates the scalability and reliability of ChargeHub's roaming platform across North America.Industry-Leading Coverage for Nissan DriversThe relationship delivers extensive coverage for Nissan drivers across North America's charging infrastructure. ChargeHub’s extensive network of CPOs—combined with Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America, which are also available through NECN—provides Nissan drivers with one of the most comprehensive public charging solutions offered by any automaker, making EV ownership more convenient and accessible.Accelerating EV Adoption Through Strategic Infrastructure PartnershipsChargeHub's Passport Hub acts as North America's central EV roaming hub, giving automakers, like Nissan, access to connect to the continent's most extensive charging infrastructure through a single point of integration. By removing the infrastructure complexity barrier, ChargeHub enables Nissan to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional vehicles and driver experiences. The turnkey nature of Passport Hub, combined with its built-in flexibility, allows automakers to rapidly deploy comprehensive charging solutions while maintaining control over their strategic network relationships—accelerating the transition to electric mobility without compromising on customization."We built Passport Hub to solve a critical challenge: the fragmentation of charging networks across North America," said Simon Ouellette, CEO at ChargeHub. "Automakers shouldn't have to negotiate, integrate, maintain systems, and reconcile with dozens of individual operators to provide their drivers with comprehensive coverage. This relationship extension from Canada to the U.S. shows our model works—it scales, it delivers value to drivers, and it removes the infrastructure barriers that slow EV adoption. In a time when resources supporting EVs may be constrained at many OEMs, the use of Passport Hub becomes a necessity for OEMs to provide the desired user experience in a timely manner while staying within resource constraints."Nissan drivers can access this expanded charging network immediately through the Nissan mobile app.About ChargeHubChargeHub is renowned for its unique Passport Hub solution, the leading EV roaming platform in North America, trusted by automakers, e-mobility service providers (eMSPs), and charge point operators (CPOs), as it currently enables over 750 live roaming connections within the ecosystem. Its turnkey solution simplifies integrations, streamlines operations, and enables large-scale EV roaming for drivers across the continent. Passport Hub also supports secure, automated Plug & Charge transactions, offering the most seamless, end-to-end charging experience. Additionally, ChargeHub operates North America's largest network-independent, community-driven EV charging app, used by over 1 million drivers annually.For more information, visit www.chargehub.com *Public charging networks are provided by independent companies and are subject to their own respective policies, terms, and/or conditions, and are not within Nissan’s control. Should such independent companies terminate or restrict service or features, service or features may be suspended or terminated without notice and without liability to Nissan or its partners or agents. Nissan is not responsible for associated costs (including additional equipment or equipment replacements/upgrades, if available) or other third party changes that may be required for connectivity with a charger station. Availability of charging stations not guaranteed. Please see your owner’s manual for important operating and safety information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.