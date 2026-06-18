Serial Cables M.2 to E3 EDSFF Adapters Lower the Cost of E3 Qualification and Validation

A Serial Cables PCIe Gen5 E3 to M.2 2x2 Adapter Serial Cables Gen5 PCIe M.2 to E3.S Adapter (1x4) w/ Tray

1x4 and 2x2 Gen5 M.2 to E3 adapters let engineering teams qualify and validate using budget-friendly M.2 NVMe SSDs instead of buying enterprise E3.S drives.

If purchasing expensive E3.S SSDs for your qualifications and validations is a challenge, you're not alone: existing customers have cut their drive costs by 70% per GB by switching to our adapters.” — Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Cables has highlighted its family of M.2 to E3 EDSFF adapters as a way to reduce one of the larger costs in storage and platform engineering: buying dedicated E3.S SSDs solely to run qualifications and validations. With these Gen5 PCIe adapters, teams can reuse budget-friendly M.2 NVMe SSDs they already own and install them in any E3 EDSFF enclosure, without purchasing expensive E3.S drives. M.2 SSDs run roughly 70–80% cheaper per unit of capacity than an enterprise E3.S SSD.

Engineers load the adapter with their own M.2 NVMe SSD, or two SSDs in the dual-port configuration, then screw the loaded adapter into a tray and install it in any E3.S enclosure. The result is an E3.S device ready for qualification, validation, interoperability, and bring-up testing, at a fraction of the cost of stocking dedicated E3.S media.

The family currently includes two M.2 to E3 EDSFF options:

• Gen5 PCIe M.2 to E3.S Adapter (1x4) with Tray: a single-port adapter for x4 applications, supplied with the E3.S tray so the loaded adapter installs straight into an enclosure. (SKU: PCI5-AD-E3M2-1X4-E3S)

• Gen5 PCIe E3 to M.2 (2x2) Adapter: a dual-port adapter for 2x2 applications, with two independent PCIe Gen5 M.2 connectors mapped across the four EDSFF lanes (CN1 to lanes 0:1, CN2 to lanes 2:3). It holds two M.2 SSDs in a single E3.S slot. (SKU: PCI5-AD-E3M2-2x2)

Both adapters are PCIe Gen5 parts and preserve signal integrity for accurate testing. M.2 SSDs are not included.

The 2x2 adapter gives qualification and validation teams a high degree of control. Onboard piano switches (SW1 and SW2) provide per-drive control over the conditions a drive sees, including enabling or disabling the 3.3V output, asserting PWRDIS, driving PERST# reset, selecting M.2 VIO at 1.8V or 3.3V, and managing PRSNT# present detect and EDSFF SMBus pull-ups. Each port can be exercised independently without recabling or swapping hardware.

The board carries per-drive green M.2 activity LEDs, a red host LED driven by the EDSFF connector, and a blue 3.3V power LED, which make slot status easy to read during long test runs. It supports M.2 modules up to 3.2mm connector height and brings out sideband and SMBus signals, including per-drive manufacturing data and clock, on accessible headers. The board measures 110mm by 69mm.

Because the adapter mounts into a standard tray, it fits the E3 EDSFF enclosures already in a lab. That makes it useful for drive vendors, system OEMs, and hyperscale validation teams that want to add test coverage without buying more E3.S drives.

Serial Cables also confirmed that a Gen6 version of the adapter is in development, extending the same approach to next-generation PCIe platforms.

The Gen5 M.2 to E3.S adapters are available now, and the Gen6 model is expected in Q4 2026. For pricing, lead times, and ordering, contact Serial Cables.

About Serial Cables, LLC:

Serial Cables, LLC is a leading provider of high-speed PCIe and CXL interconnect solutions, specializing in Gen6 and Gen7 cables, active optical cables, host adapter cards, signal conditioning solutions, adapters and Quarch testing solutions. The company serves data center operators, storage system manufacturers, and AI infrastructure providers worldwide. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Serial Cables delivers innovative connectivity solutions that enable next-generation computing architectures.

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