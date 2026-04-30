Serial Cables Launches PCIe Gen6 Host Adapter Card with Broadcom Atlas3 B0 Production Silicon

The Serial Cables Gen6 PCIe Host card featuring the Atlas 3 Production B0 silicon. Bottom-up view of the card.

PCI6-AD-x16HI-BG6-80-B0 Delivers Four MCIO x8 Ports for Gen6 Device Testing, Multi Device Connectivity, and System Integration

This is a complete Gen6 testing platform in a single card. Engineers can validate Gen6 JBOF enclosures, storage devices, and accelerators using their existing Gen5 infrastructure.” — Paul Mutschler, CEO at Serial Cables.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial Cables LLC today announced its new PCIe Gen6 Host Adapter Card featuring production B0 Broadcom Atlas3 PEX90080 switch with 80 lanes of Gen6 connectivity.

The card enables engineers to test and integrate Gen6 devices using MCIO connectivity without requiring Gen6 capable servers or motherboards. Built around the Broadcom Atlas3 PCIe Gen6 Switch PEX90080 with production B0 silicon, the host adapter provides 64 lanes of Gen6 traffic downstream to connected devices, utilizing Broadcom's industry-leading Talon 5 SerDes technology with PAM-4 encoding for superior signal integrity.

The card features four right angle MCIO x8 connectors (SFF-TA-1016), a Gen6 x16 straddle mount connector for edge-based solutions, and dual USB Type-C ports for switch management and diagnostics. An integrated mCPU provides CLI control of the switch, enabling real-time monitoring and configuration of switch settings and modes. By installing the card in existing Gen5 systems, engineers gain full Gen6 connectivity downstream without waiting for Gen6-compatible CPUs and chipsets to reach the market.

Typical Applications:

• Gen6 JBOF and storage array validation

• NVMe drive testing and characterization

• GPU and accelerator connectivity testing

• Multi-device Gen6 system integration

• PCIe Gen6 signal integrity measurement and compliance testing

Key Features:

• Broadcom Atlas3 PEX90080 Switch with 80 lanes and up to 40 ports of PCIe Gen6 connectivity

• Four Right-Angle MCIO x8 Ports (SFF-TA-1016 connectors) with dedicated reference clocks, I2C interfaces, and PERST# signals per port

• PCIe Straddle Mount Connector for direct device attachment with up to 75W power delivery

• Managed and Unmanaged Firmware Modes supporting both firmware-based management and transparent switching operations

• On-Board MCU with CLI providing comprehensive commands for PCIe switch configuration, device management, and troubleshooting

• Dual USB Type-C Interfaces for Atlas3 SDB access, SMART UART port, and MCU management

• Advanced Gen6 Features including ultra-low latency with FLIT & FEC, non-transparent port capability, DMA channels, true peer-to-peer data transfer, and hot-plug support

• Flexible Power Options supporting both PCIe slot power and external 12V 2x6 PCIe power connector for enhanced power delivery

• Comprehensive LED Status Indicators for link speed, link width, system health, and heartbeat monitoring

The Atlas3 B0 Host Adapter Card (PCI6-AD-x16HI-BG6-80-B0) is available for order now and will start shipping in May 2026. For availability, pricing, and technical specifications, contact Serial Cables at sales@serialcables.com

About Serial Cables, LLC:

Serial Cables, LLC is a leading provider of high-speed PCIe and CXL interconnect solutions, specializing in Gen6 and Gen7 cables, active optical cables, host adapter cards, signal conditioning solutions, adapters and Quarch testing solutions. The company serves data center operators, storage system manufacturers, and AI infrastructure providers worldwide. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Serial Cables delivers innovative connectivity solutions that enable next-generation computing architectures.

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