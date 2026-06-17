DeviQA Reinforces Position as a Specialized QA Partner for Fintech After 70+ Financial Software Testing Engagements

DeviQA strengthens its Fintech QA division — 70+ engagements, 16+ years of expertise in compliance, security, and transaction integrity testing.

Every capability we are expanding today was shaped by real client challenges. That is the foundation DeviQA Fintech is built on — and it is what sets us apart.” — Oleg Sadikov, CEO of DeviQA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backed by 70+ fintech engagements and over a decade of domain-specific experience, DeviQA advances its specialized QA capabilities to help financial technology companies navigate intensifying regulatory demands, accelerate secure and compliant software delivery, and protect transaction integrity at scale.

DeviQA, a leading software quality assurance company with over 16 years of industry experience, today announced the strengthening of its dedicated Fintech QA division, expanding its compliance testing capabilities, deepening its domain expertise, and broadening its technical coverage across the full financial software stack.

The announcement comes as financial software development faces mounting regulatory pressure, accelerating technology complexity, and an unprecedented shift toward AI-driven fraud detection, real-time payments, embedded finance, and open banking ecosystems. For software teams operating in this environment, the cost of inadequate QA extends far beyond delayed releases — it can mean failed compliance audits, financial data breaches, regulatory penalties, and direct erosion of customer trust.

A Practice Built on a Decade of Real Fintech Engagements

Unlike generalist QA providers expanding into financial services opportunistically, DeviQA's fintech QA services division is grounded in more than a decade of hands-on experience across the sector. To date, the division has served 70+ fintech clients spanning digital banking and neobanks, payment processing and POS systems, lending and loan management software, BNPL and embedded finance, wealthtech and trading platforms, crypto and digital asset platforms, insurtech, and regtech — across the US, Europe, and beyond.

Expanded Capabilities Designed for Regulated Financial Environments

DeviQA Fintech's practice has long covered the compliance frameworks, integration standards, and technical disciplines that define regulated financial technology. Over the course of 70+ fintech client engagements, that expertise has been refined, stress-tested against real production environments, and now consolidated into a structured, repeatable practice — giving fintech software teams access to institutional QA knowledge that typically takes years to build in-house.

The division's core areas of expertise include:

— Regulatory & Compliance Testing: PCI DSS validation, SOC 1 / SOC 2 readiness, PSD2 and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) compliance, AML/KYC workflow validation, and DORA operational resilience support — enabling teams to approach audits and submissions with confidence built on proven methodology, not guesswork.

— Integration & Interoperability QA: ISO 20022 messaging validation, Open Banking and payment gateway integration testing, and core banking and third-party processor integrations to validate seamless data exchange across financial systems — shaped by years of navigating the integration complexity that defines real-world financial infrastructure.

— Security & Data Protection: Penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and data protection validation purpose-built for environments handling cardholder data and sensitive financial information (PII) — an area where DeviQA's engineers have developed deep pattern recognition across dozens of fintech deployments.

— Transaction Integrity & Reconciliation: Financial accuracy, calculation, and reconciliation testing that ensures every transaction, balance, and ledger entry is exact — because in fintech, a rounding error is not a cosmetic defect.

— Performance at Transaction Scale: Load and stress testing designed for high-volume, peak-event transaction environments, ensuring platforms maintain the reliability and responsiveness that financial workflows demand during market opens, sale surges, and payment spikes.

— End-to-End Test Automation: Mature automation frameworks built specifically for the complexity of financial applications — covering web, mobile, API, and cloud layers, enabling faster release cycles without sacrificing compliance coverage.

— Localization QA: Multi-currency, multi-jurisdiction localization testing for financial platforms operating across markets with distinct regulatory, language, and payment-method requirements — a capability refined through engagements spanning 27+ country deployments.

"Financial software is one of the most unforgiving quality environments in existence — every transaction carries real money, real risk, and real regulatory weight — and it demands a QA partner who has earned their expertise in it, not one learning on the job," said Oleg Sadikov, CEO of DeviQA.

Built for Fintech Teams at Every Stage

DeviQA Fintech is designed to serve financial technology companies regardless of where they are in their journey. Early-stage fintech startups can leverage DeviQA's expertise to build compliant QA processes from day one, avoiding the costly rework that comes from treating quality as an afterthought. Established financial institutions and enterprise fintech teams can integrate DeviQA's engineers into existing workflows through flexible dedicated team, managed QA, or QA-as-a-service engagement models, with teams deployable within days.

DeviQA holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001 certifications, as well as ISTQB accreditation — providing fintech clients with independent verification of quality management, service delivery, and information security standards.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.deviqa.com or contact info@deviqa.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can DeviQA work alongside our existing in-house QA team and tools? Yes. DeviQA's engineers integrate into existing workflows, processes, and tooling rather than replacing them. Teams can scale up QA capacity, cover a specific gap such as compliance or automation, or take ownership of an area end to end — without forcing a migration off the stack a client already uses.

How experienced is DeviQA in fintech? DeviQA has completed 70+ fintech engagements over more than a decade, as part of 16+ years and 500+ products delivered across 40+ industries. The company maintains a consistent 5.0 rating across Clutch, G2, and GoodFirms from 60+ verified client reviews.

What certifications does DeviQA hold? DeviQA holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001 certifications, along with ISTQB accreditation, providing independent verification of its quality management, service delivery, and information security standards.

What types of fintech companies does DeviQA work with? DeviQA serves digital banks and neobanks, payment processors and POS providers, lending and loan management platforms, BNPL and embedded finance products, wealthtech and trading platforms, crypto and digital asset platforms, insurtech, and regtech companies — from early-stage startups to enterprise financial institutions.

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