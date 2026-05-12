DeviQA Reinforces Position as a Specialized QA Partner for Digital Health After 50+ Healthcare Engagements

DeviQA strengthens its Healthcare QA division — bringing structured compliance testing and digital health expertise across 50+ client engagements.

Every capability we are expanding today was shaped by real client challenges. That is the foundation DeviQA Healthcare is built on — and it is what sets us apart.” — Oleg Sadikov, CEO of DeviQA

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backed by 50+ healthcare engagements and over a decade of domain-specific experience, DeviQA advances its specialized QA capabilities to help digital health companies navigate growing regulatory complexity, accelerate compliant software delivery, and protect patient safety at scale.

DeviQA, an ISO 27001-certified software quality assurance company with over 16 years of industry experience, today announced the strengthening of its dedicated Healthcare QA division, expanding its compliance testing capabilities, deepening its domain expertise, and broadening its technical coverage across the full digital health software stack.

The announcement comes as healthcare software development faces mounting regulatory pressure, accelerating technology complexity, and an unprecedented shift toward AI-assisted clinical tools, connected medical devices, and interoperable health data systems. For software teams operating in this environment, the cost of inadequate QA extends far beyond delayed releases — it can mean failed regulatory audits, compromised patient data, and direct risk to clinical outcomes.

A Practice Built on a Decade of Real Healthcare Engagements

Unlike generalist QA providers expanding into healthcare opportunistically, DeviQA's Healthcare division is grounded in more than a decade of hands-on experience across the sector. To date, the division has served over 50 healthcare clients spanning digital therapeutics, medical device software, telehealth platforms, radiology imaging systems, dental lab management, wound care technology, patient communication platforms, and clinical practice management — across the US, Europe, and beyond.

Expanded Capabilities Designed for Regulated Healthcare Environments

DeviQA Healthcare's practice has long covered the compliance frameworks, integration standards, and technical disciplines that define regulated health technology. Over the course of 50+ healthcare client engagements, that expertise has been refined, stress-tested against real production environments, and now consolidated into a structured, repeatable practice, giving healthcare software teams access to institutional QA knowledge that typically takes years to build in-house.

The division's core areas of expertise include:

Regulatory & Compliance Testing: HIPAA compliance validation, FDA 21 CFR Part 11 readiness, IEC 62304-aligned QA processes for software as a medical device (SaMD), and EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) support, enabling teams to approach audits and submissions with confidence built on proven methodology, not guesswork.

Interoperability & Integration QA: HL7 and FHIR integration testing to validate seamless data exchange across EHRs, EMRs, clinical platforms, and third-party health systems, shaped by years of navigating the integration complexity that defines real-world healthcare infrastructure.

Security & Data Integrity: Penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and data integrity validation purpose-built for environments handling protected health information (PHI), an area where DeviQA's engineers have developed deep pattern recognition across dozens of healthcare deployments.

Performance at Clinical Scale: Load and stress testing designed for high-volume patient data environments, ensuring platforms maintain the reliability and responsiveness that clinical workflows demand.

End-to-End Test Automation: Mature automation frameworks built specifically for the complexity of healthcare applications — covering web, mobile, API, and cloud layers, enabling faster release cycles without sacrificing compliance coverage.

Localization QA: Multi-market localization testing for healthcare platforms operating across jurisdictions with distinct language, regulatory, and clinical workflow requirements, a capability refined through engagements spanning 27+ country deployments.

"Healthcare software is one of the most demanding quality environments in existence — and it demands a QA partner who has earned their expertise in it, not one learning on the job," said Oleg Sadikov, CEO of DeviQA.

Built for Digital Health Teams at Every Stage

DeviQA Healthcare is designed to serve health technology companies regardless of where they are in their journey. Early-stage digital health startups can leverage DeviQA's expertise to build compliant QA processes from day one, avoiding the costly rework that comes from treating quality as an afterthought. Established MedTech vendors and enterprise health software teams can integrate DeviQA's engineers into existing workflows through flexible dedicated team, managed QA, or QA-as-a-service engagement models, with teams deployable within days.

DeviQA holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000, and ISO 27001 certifications, as well as ISTQB accreditation — providing healthcare clients with independent verification of quality management, service delivery, and information security standards.

About DeviQA

DeviQA is an ISO 27001-certified quality engineering company with over 16 years of experience delivering software testing excellence to technology-driven organizations worldwide. With a team of 300+ QA engineers operating across six global locations, DeviQA has built and safeguarded the quality of 500+ products spanning more than 40 industries — from healthcare and fintech to enterprise SaaS and beyond. Healthcare has been one of the company's most significant and long-standing areas of focus, with dedicated expertise spanning HIPAA compliance, HL7 and FHIR integration, medical device software, and clinical platform testing accumulated across 50+ digital health engagements. The company holds a consistent 5.0 rating across Clutch, G2, and GoodFirms, earned through 60+ verified client reviews.

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