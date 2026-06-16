WebWork Time Tracker Expands Into Field Service Time Tracking With GPS, Geofencing, and Redesigned Mobile App

WebWork field service time tracking gives on-site teams GPS-verified attendance, geofenced job sites that clock workers in automatically, offline tracking, and mobile clock-in, with tracked hours flowing straight into payroll and client invoices.

With GPS tracking, geofencing, and a redesigned mobile app, WebWork completes a field service suite for construction, HVAC, cleaning, and on-site teams.

Most time trackers were built for people at a desk. Field teams don't work that way. With GPS, geofencing, and a redesigned mobile app, we built the tracker around how they actually work.” — Vahagn Sargsyan, Founder and CEO of WebWork

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebWork Time Tracker has launched GPS tracking, geofencing-based attendance, and a fully redesigned mobile app, completing a field service time tracking suite the company has built out over the course of 2026. The release follows the earlier launches of WebWork's Time Clock Kiosk and AI Agent, and is designed for construction crews, HVAC technicians, plumbers, cleaning teams, landscapers, and home care providers who need verifiable proof of on-site presence without relying on manual timesheets.Most businesses assume time tracking software is built for desk workers, and until now, they were largely right. Standard tools assume stable internet, fixed offices, and employees sitting in front of laptops. For crews that move between job sites daily, start shifts outdoors, and clock in from a vehicle or a client's doorstep, those tools create more paperwork than they eliminate. Field work is precisely where hours are hardest to pin down, where drive time gets undercounted, overtime goes unrecorded, and client billing often relies on memory rather than verified data, which is why adoption of location-aware time tracking has been accelerating fastest in field industries. Employee GPS tracking records worker locations throughout the workday, giving managers real-time visibility into where field teams are and how time is distributed across job sites. The live map view shows every active employee at once, with site arrivals, transit status, and route history available on a single interactive dashboard. Managers can verify that workers reached their assigned locations and use the data for route optimization, accurate client billing, and identifying detours that extend the workday. GPS activates the moment an employee starts the timer on the WebWork mobile app, with no separate check-in required, and continues recording even when the device loses internet connection. Stored data syncs automatically once the signal returns, so there are no gaps in the record for remote sites with weak coverage. Geofencing time tracking automates clock-in and clock-out entirely. Managers define job sites in the WebWork dashboard by entering an address and setting a custom radius between 50 and 5,000 meters. When an employee's phone enters the geofenced area, the timer starts automatically. When the phone leaves the area, it stops. Each visit is logged with entry time, exit time, total duration inside the boundary, time spent outside, and the percentage of tracked time at the location. Companies running multiple locations can import all of them at once through a CSV or XLSX file, and the live map view shows which team members are on site across all job sites at the same moment, without phone calls or check-in requests. Geofenced hours flow directly into payroll-ready timesheet reports compatible with Deel, Wise, PayPal, Gusto, and Payoneer. The mobile app has been fully redesigned on both Android and iOS. New pages for Overview, Projects, Time Editor, and Tasks replace the previous interface. Face Recognition unlock has been added on both platforms, and Live Activity support keeps the active timer visible on the lock screen, so workers can confirm tracking is running without unlocking their phone. From the app, employees can select a project and task before starting the timer, edit existing time entries, manage breaks with policy limits and remaining-time visibility, and create or edit tasks on the go. Time tracking, GPS logging, break tracking, and geofence-triggered attendance run through one streamlined interface built for phones, not adapted from a desktop layout. The app syncs in real time with the WebWork dashboard and desktop tracker, so hours captured in the field appear immediately in the same reports and timesheets used by office and remote teams.Beyond the headline releases, WebWork's field service tooling extends across complementary features the suite has long included. Shift scheduling assigns custom hours and shift patterns to individual field workers, with overtime alerts when planned hours are exceeded. Task management assigns specific jobs to technicians with subtasks, due dates, and priorities. Break tracking, leave management, and attendance monitoring round out the day-to-day workforce functions handled through the same dashboard.The release lands at a moment when several field industries are converging on the same need for location-verified time tracking. Construction crews use GPS and geofencing to log hours across multiple job sites and tie labor costs to projects in real time. HVAC and plumbing companies treat each service call as a separate trackable site, with on-site arrival verified for billing accuracy. Landscaping and grounds maintenance crews work across multiple client properties in a single day, with automatic clock-ins removing the need to log each stop. Cleaning services verify that crews arrived on time and stayed for the full scheduled duration. Healthcare and home care providers record caregiver hours per patient visit with GPS confirmation, supporting compliance and billing documentation.MID Construction, a construction company featured in WebWork's field service case studies, reflects the demand behind this release. After consolidating its workforce tracking onto WebWork from a mix of separate tools, the company gained a single view of activity levels, timesheets, and project data, and cut its per-employee tracking cost by nearly half.This release marks the completion of WebWork's field service suite. The Time Clock Kiosk handles shared clock-in at fixed on-site locations using PIN, biometrics, or NFC. The AI Agent runs autonomous productivity analysis and flags issues before managers need to look for them. GPS tracking and geofencing add location verification and automated attendance for mobile workers. Together, these give field service businesses a connected system that handles attendance, location verification, and workforce management without requiring a desktop.WebWork Time Tracker is trusted by 26,000+ companies in 165 countries and has been recognized as Forbes Top Employee Monitoring Software 2025. The platform also appears on the GetApp 2025, Capterra 2026 Shortlist, and Crozdesk 2026 rankings. WebWork is available across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, web, and as a time clock kiosk app, covering time tracking, screenshots, app and website monitoring, attendance, project management, invoicing, and payroll. WebWork AI is built into the platform across all plans.

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