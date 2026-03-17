WebWork Introduces a Time Clock Kiosk That Turns Any Device Into a Punch Clock

WebWork's Time Clock Kiosk lets on-site teams clock in, track breaks, and switch tasks from any shared device.

With PIN-based clock-ins, break tracking, biometric verification, and real-time attendance, WebWork's kiosk turns any device into a time clock.

We saw kiosks that are either too expensive, too limited, or both. We built one that's included in every plan, works on any device, and doesn't cut corners on break tracking or project switching.” — Vahagn Sargsyan, CEO of WebWork

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebWork Time Tracker has added a Time Clock Kiosk to its platform, giving on-site teams a way to clock in and out from any shared device using a PIN code, biometric verification, or NFC. The feature is designed for businesses that need a simple, hardware-free employee time clock at physical locations and is available now across all WebWork plans.The Time Clock Kiosk is a new addition to WebWork's workforce management platform that lets multiple employees clock in and out from a single shared device. Admins create a kiosk, assign team members, and share a unique URL — no dedicated hardware, no app installations. The kiosk opens instantly in any browser on a tablet, laptop, or phone, and employees can start tracking time immediately.For industries like construction, warehousing, retail, and healthcare, tracking employee hours has traditionally meant either paper timesheets or proprietary time clock hardware that can run $1,200 to $2,000 per terminal. WebWork's kiosk eliminates that cost entirely. A 50-person warehouse operation, for example, could replace multiple terminals across its facility with a single tablet — cutting thousands in hardware spend while feeding every clock-in, break, and task switch directly into WebWork's reports and payroll integrations with platforms like Deel, Xero, and PayPal.Setting up a kiosk takes under a minute. An admin names the kiosk, assigns employees or teams, and configures options like PIN requirements and project switching. The system generates a unique URL that can be opened on any device with a browser. Employees select their name, enter a 4-digit PIN, and clock in. Break tracking, task switching, and session timeouts are built in — every action is logged and attributed to the individual employee.Security is layered across the kiosk. Each employee is assigned a personal PIN to prevent buddy punching. Biometric verification adds a second layer of identity confirmation. For an extra layer of control, admins can optionally require a one-time authentication to unlock the kiosk on a new device and set session timeouts that automatically lock it after a defined period — keeping access restricted between shifts.Most time clock app solutions on the market either require a dedicated app installation or limit kiosk users to reduced functionality at a separate price tier. WebWork's kiosk is included across all plans at no additional cost, with full access to the same reporting, payroll, and project tracking features available to desktop and mobile users. The kiosk also supports biometric verification and NFC-based clock-ins — capabilities that competing kiosk time tracking software has either left out or placed behind premium tiers.The feature targets businesses where employees share a physical workspace but don't have individual computers — warehouses with rotating shift crews, retail stores and restaurants with front-of-house staff, construction sites where workers clock in at a job trailer, and healthcare facilities where nurses and technicians move between patients. Each of these environments can deploy a kiosk on a standard tablet in a common area and have the entire team tracking time within minutes.Unlike standalone kiosk products, WebWork's Time Clock Kiosk is not a separate tool. Every clock-in, break, and task switch recorded at the kiosk feeds directly into the same system the rest of the organization already uses — reports, timesheets, attendance records, productivity monitoring, invoicing, and payroll. Managers can filter by kiosk, view time data for specific locations, and export records alongside desktop and mobile entries. Kiosk data is tagged by source, so it remains clearly identifiable across all reports.For businesses that operate under their own brand, the kiosk supports WebWork's white-label feature. The kiosk interface automatically reflects the company's logo and branding, making it suitable for client-facing environments or managed service providers that offer time tracking as part of their own platform.The Time Clock Kiosk is available now across all WebWork plans. WebWork Time Tracker is a workforce management platform available on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and web, covering time tracking, screenshots, app and website monitoring, attendance, project management, invoicing, and payroll. Forbes Advisor lists the platform among its recommended employee monitoring software solutions.

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