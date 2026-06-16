MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Updated Weight Restriction Placed on U.S. Route 65 bridges

Greene County – Signs indicating a weight limit of 40 tons for single-unit vehicles (not including tractor-trailers) have been installed for the bridges on both north and southbound U.S. Route 65 bridges over Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The new load posting came about during the department's regular bridge inspection process to analyze load limitations, which have been updated per Federal Highway Administration guidance.

The bridges are rated as fair and were built in 1968. The new weight limit will be in place until the bridges are replaced. No timeframe has been set to replace the bridges at this time.

Previously, a 60-ton weight limit was in place for these bridges.

Approximately 59,500 vehicles travel across these structures each day.

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