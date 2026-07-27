Be alert for MoDOT crews

JEFFERSON CITY – A rainy spring and warm temperatures mean seasonal growth along Missouri’s roadways. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution when encountering tractor mowers near the shoulders of interstates and other busy roadways.

“Our mowing efforts focus on visibility and safety,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Darin Hamelink. “Please watch out for our crews. Even the most aggressive warning lights and signs aren’t effective when drivers are distracted. Pay attention, slow down, buckle up and put your cellphone down.”

MoDOT mows all state routes three times per year—in the spring, summer and fall. Timing varies and depends on rainfall and growth. MoDOT is responsible for approximately 400,000 acres of grass, which is equivalent to 300,000 football fields.

Crews use a protective “follow” truck to alert motorists they are approaching slow-moving mowers. Drivers are advised to use the following tips to safely pass mowers on rural two-lane roads:

Be alert for trucks and tractors with lights flashing and moving slowly, 2-5 mph.

Slow down and focus on the road ahead of you. Put your cellphone down and avoid other distractions.

Be prepared to stop or drive slowly behind a “follow” truck, especially approaching a hill or curve on a two-lane road.

Obey the no-passing zone stripes, and only pass when you can see far enough past the “follow” truck to avoid meeting oncoming traffic.

Between mowing cycles, you can report grass and weeds blocking visibility at intersections along state-maintained roads by calling MoDOT’s 24/7 customer service center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by going to modot.org/report-road-concern.

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For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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