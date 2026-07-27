Route MM in Butler County Closed for Bride Deck Removal
SIKESTON - Route MM in Butler County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge deck over Harviell Ditch.
The bridge is located between County Road355 and County Road 373.
Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. with completion anticipated Monday, Nov. 30. The road will remain closed until the work is complete.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Donald Hills at (417) 469-9028 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT 1-888-275-6636, or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
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