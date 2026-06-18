LDM Global Appoints Jamie Berry as Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Berry - CEO, LDM Global

LDM Global appoints legal technology and eDiscovery veteran Jamie Berry as CEO to lead the company's next phase of growth

Jamie brings vision, leadership, and expertise.” — Conor Looney, Vice Chairman

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LDM Global, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal services, including Document Review, Cyber Incident Response, Contract Management, and eDiscovery, today announced the appointment of Jamie Berry as Chief Executive Officer.Jamie joins LDM Global with extensive leadership experience across the litigation support, eDiscovery, legal technology, and cyber incident response sectors. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing organizations, developed scalable growth strategies, and delivered innovative solutions for law firms, corporations, and professional services organizations worldwide. Prior to joining LDM Global, Jamie served as President of the eDiscovery & Legal Technology Services business at Evolver. He previously held the role of Executive Vice President of Litigation Services at Integreon, where he led global teams delivering eDiscovery and Cyber Incident Response solutions. His career also includes senior leadership positions at Merrill Corporation, Thomson Reuters, Huron Consulting, and UnitedLex."Jamie brings a unique combination of industry expertise, operational leadership, and client-centric vision," said Conor Looney, Vice Chairman. "His deep understanding of the legal services and legal technology landscape positions LDM Global for continued growth and evolution."As CEO, Jamie will focus on accelerating LDM Global's strategic growth initiatives, strengthening client partnerships, expanding service capabilities, and advancing the company's position as a trusted partner for legal professionals. "Over 30 years, LDM Global has built an exceptional reputation for delivering high-quality solutions and client experience," said Jamie Berry. "I am excited to join the organization and work alongside the talented global team as we continue to innovate, grow, and create value for our clients around the world."In addition to his executive leadership experience, Jamie is a recognized industry thought leader and frequent speaker at conferences focused on eDiscovery, litigation support, and cyber incident response. He holds a Juris Doctor from The Catholic University's Columbus School of Law, where he also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law. He earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science and Criminology from Marquette University.About LDM GlobalFounded in 1996, LDM Global is a provider of legal, compliance, and cybersecurity services, helping organizations manage complex regulatory, litigation, privacy, and cyber risk challenges. Through its ISO 27001- and SOC 2-certified Operations Center, LDM Global delivers Document Review, eDiscovery, Cyber Incident Response, Compliance, Data Privacy, Contract Lifecycle Management, and AI-enabled legal solutions to clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.ldmglobal.com

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