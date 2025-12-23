EXO Edge, a Leading Real Estate Staffing Partner, Earns Great Place to Work ® Certification

EXO Edge Office EXO Edge Office Reception Great Place to Work

EXO Edge, the specialized staffing partner to the U.S. property management industry, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® organization, again.

Being recognized as a Great Place to Work® inspires us to continue building an environment where our associates feel supported, inspired, and aligned with our mission to excel.” — Vivek Sharma, President

FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXO Edge, the specialized staffing partner to the U.S. real estate property management industry, has announced it has again been certified as a Great Place to Workorganization. This recognition is a testament to the company ’s commitment to fostering a collaborative and empowering work culture, delivering excellence to clients, and enabling associate success.The certification is pivotal in EXO Edge’s journey of significant growth and global impact. EXO Edge has expanded its services to support property management clients managing over 2.5 million units across the United States. By cultivating a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture, the company ensures the delivery of staffing solutions that elevate real estate client experiences.“Earning this certification once again is a strong validation of our culture—one built on collaboration, accountability, and shared ownership,” said Vivek Sharma, President, EXO Edge. “At EXO Edge, we believe in empowering our associates with opportunities to thrive, and this philosophy translates directly into the value we deliver to our clients. Being recognized as a Great Place to Workinspires all of us to continue building an environment where our associates feel supported, inspired, and aligned with our mission to excel.”The Great Place to Workcertification is based on comprehensive employee feedback and an analysis of workplace culture. It emphasizes the trust employees place in their organization, its leadership, and its core values.A Global Partner with Real Estate ExpertiseEXO Edge bridges the staffing needs of its U.S. client base with the expertise of its India-based workforce, fostering a seamless integration of talent and technology to meet the needs of a dynamic real estate industry.• Trusted Partner: 10 of the Top 15 property management firms are our clients• Scale Experience: Supports leading property management companies that manage over 10,000 properties• Comprehensive Services: Provides over 40 services to the real estate industry• Skilled Resources: Industry and domain experts across PMS tools, including Yardi, RealPage, and Entrata• Resource Savings: Clients save up to 60% per resource• Flexibility: Clients can start small and easily scale their dedicated team at EXO Edge as their portfolio expandsAbout EXO Edge EXO Edge is a leading provider of outsourced business services, offering solutions across Accounting, Finance, IT, Legal, HR, and business support services for the U.S. real estate industry. With over 1,200 associates, EXO Edge partners with property management operators to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions that lower operating expenses and support clients' portfolio growth. For more information, visit our website #GreatPlaceToWork #GPW #EXOEdge #Leadership #Team

