Envoy Technologies Introduces Car-Sharing Program within Valencia by FivePoint Community

One of two all-electric vehicles available through VALENCIA GO®, the Volkswagen ID.4 is ready to take residents wherever the day leads, starting in Valencia.

Envoy joins VALENCIA GO®, the community's multi-modal transportation program, as its car-sharing partner with the Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

Being part of VALENCIA GO, alongside bikeshare and transit programs, reflects how car-sharing works best -- as one option among many, built into a community from the start.” — Drew Hopkins

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoy Technologies Inc. ("Envoy"), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the launch of its car-sharing service at Valencia by FivePoint, a master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The deployment is part of VALENCIA GO, a transportation management organization formed to provide a range of low-emission transportation options to residents and visitors within the community.

A Volkswagen ID.4 or a Hyundai IONIQ 5 is now available through Envoy's mobile app, with rates currently starting at $8 per hour. Both vehicles are available for rent by the hour or day and can be accessed directly through the Envoy app. Envoy's car-sharing service joins VALENCIA GO's existing bikeshare program offered through Drop Mobility, expanding the options available at the mobility hub at Verve Park within Valencia by FivePoint.

VALENCIA GO also offers subsidy programs to qualifying residents for zero-emission vehicles, e-bikes, neighborhood electric vehicles, and transit.

"There’s a growing desire for people to live in communities where there are several convenient and eco-friendly transportation choices," said Drew Hopkins, President of Envoy. "Being part of VALENCIA GO, alongside bikeshare and transit programs, reflects how car-sharing works best -- as one option among many, built into a community from the start."

The car-share program now available through VALENCIA GO is an important component of a larger plan to develop Valencia by FivePoint in a manner that achieves net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its construction and operations. This includes current strategies such as construction of zero-net-energy homes and buildings, rooftop solar panels, Level 2 EV chargers in home garages, and the installation of hundreds of EV charging stations in parks, commercial properties, and community areas.

Upon full buildout, Valencia by FivePoint is poised to become one of the most sustainable and environmentally friendly communities of its kind in the nation.

Envoy manages the complete car-sharing experience through its mobile app, from vehicle reservation to on-site access. Users can choose between the Volkswagen ID.4 and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 based on availability and their needs, download the app, and begin using the service immediately with no membership fees beyond per-use pricing.

Envoy continues to expand its service model to include planned communities, where shared vehicle access is woven into the transportation infrastructure rather than added after the fact.

To learn more and get started, visit www.envoythere.com/get-app. Property managers and community developers interested in Envoy's services can visit www.envoythere.com/nominate.

For more information on VALENCIA GO, visit www.valenciago.org.

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and EV-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers flagship all-EV car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers EV-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By collaborating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests, enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy's inclusion in their projects to access development incentives that align with urban development goals.



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