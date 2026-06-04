Envoy Technologies Expands Marriott Partnership with Launch at W Hollywood

Envoy Technologies continues to grow its hospitality portfolio, bringing private EV car-sharing to W Hollywood in the heart of Hollywood, California

W Hollywood is a natural next step as we continue to grow our relationship with Marriott International. Each new property strengthens a partnership that we see expanding significantly in the near term” — Drew Hopkins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoy Technologies Inc. ("Envoy"), a Blink Charging Co. entity and leading provider of electric car-sharing services, has announced the launch of its private EV car-sharing service at W Hollywood, the West Coast flagship W Hotel newly reimagined in the heart of Los Angeles’ entertainment capital. The deployment marks the latest expansion of Envoy's growing partnership with Marriott International, which now spans multiple resort and hotel properties across the United States.

W Hollywood guests now have access to a Tesla Model Y, available to reserve by the hour or day through Envoy's mobile app. The service is offered exclusively to hotel guests, providing flexible on-demand transportation in one of Los Angeles County's most active destinations.

"W Hollywood is a natural next step as we continue to grow our relationship with Marriott International," said Drew Hopkins, President of Envoy. "Each new property strengthens a partnership that we see expanding significantly in the near term."

“W Hollywood is an oasis in the heart of Los Angeles and the ideal home base to explore the city’s most iconic experiences within easy reach, from the Pantages Theater located just steps from our front door, to the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign and palm-fringed streets of Beverly Hills and Sunset Boulevard,” said Nick Rimedio, General Manager of W Hollywood. “Our new partnership with Envoy Technologies, Inc. makes it even easier for our guests to explore their favorite LA sights and cruise the streets in style with the hotel’s private Tesla Model Y.”

Envoy manages the complete car-sharing experience through its mobile app, from reservations to vehicle access. Guests can book the Tesla Model Y directly through the app and pick up the vehicle on-property, with no rental counter or third-party coordination required.

The W Hollywood launch is part of Envoy's broader expansion across the hospitality sector, with additional Marriott properties currently in development.

Hospitality operators interested in Envoy's services are encouraged to visit www.envoythere.com/nominate.

For more information on W Hollywood, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxwh-w-hollywood/overview/.

About Envoy

Envoy is a pioneering EV fleet technology and EV-sharing service provider headquartered in Culver City, California. Envoy offers flagship all-EV car-sharing services in the United States for private property amenities. Envoy's amenity service delivers EV-sharing as a premium amenity perk for private properties such as apartments, hotels, and workplaces. By collaborating with Envoy, real estate owners and operators can introduce a cutting-edge amenity that enriches the lives of their residents, members, and guests, enhancing mobility as part of their lifestyle. Envoy's amenity services support nationwide goals to reduce parking demand and individual car ownership. Developers can leverage Envoy's inclusion in their projects to access development incentives, aligning with urban development goals.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com

305-521-0200 ext. 446

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