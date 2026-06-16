World Spirits Challenge 2026 Awards Spotlight Emerging Rum Excellence

Gold and Silver Medals Celebrate Innovative Rums from Vietnam, Denmark, and Australia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Spirits Challenge 2026 has awarded Gold and Silver medals to standout rum expressions from emerging regions. Producers from Vietnam, Denmark, and Australia demonstrated exceptional craftsmanship through rigorous blind tasting, earning recognition for their unique flavors and quality.

World Spirits Challenge is the premier global spirits competition, where nature and mastery forge excellence. Expert judges evaluate every entry blindly for aroma, appearance, taste, and finish under strict standards. Only spirits meeting the highest criteria receive medals. Winners typically see an average 12 percent sales boost, highlighting the competition’s commercial impact.

In the rum category, these awards celebrate the growing diversity of the spirit. Emerging regions are bringing fresh expressions rooted in local terroir and innovative techniques to global consumers.

HaLong Rum, Ha Long, Vietnam earned honors with 100 percent Vietnamese sugarcane.

HaLong Rum White received Gold in Fresh Pure Cane Juice Rum. It is clear in appearance. Pronounced aromas of fresh sugarcane and syrup lead to a simple yet sweet palate with soft, slightly oily texture. Notes of sugarcane and light yeast add depth and complexity. Full-bodied with a layered mid-palate and good overall complexity.

https://www.worldspiritschallenge.com/winner/6v7qt6rbin4d/

HaLong Rum Spice took Silver in Spiced Rum. Medium amber in appearance with bright color and well-defined legs, it offers notes of preserved plum, dried fruit, and gentle herbal tones on the nose. Flavors of sour plum and dried fruit come through on the palate, with a sweet and rounded mid-palate. The finish is medium in length, slightly heavy on sweetness.

https://www.worldspiritschallenge.com/winner/uw9ohd17oxv4/

Wanderum, Nordjylland, Denmark secured two Gold medals in Dark/Gold Rum.

Wanderum Aguara Edition shows medium amber color with bright appearance and well-defined legs. The nose reveals smoke, grilled tones, toffee, and molasses. Soft, sweet, and well-balanced on the palate, it features a rounded, slightly oily texture and a smooth, harmonious finish.

https://www.worldspiritschallenge.com/winner/7zethsvpodwh/

Wanderum Sherpa Edition presents bright golden color and clean appearance. Its rich and elegant nose carries wood, sugarcane, and caramel. Silky and refined on the palate with layered flavors, it offers a rounded, slightly oily texture. The long, lingering finish brings gentle woody freshness and caramel sweetness.

https://www.worldspiritschallenge.com/winner/rbcbwrs9as4o/

Artisans Secret Reserve Rum, Queensland, Australia won Gold in Dark/Gold Rum. Medium amber in appearance, it is intense and expressive on the nose with pronounced coconut sugar, vanilla, and creamy notes. Rich and full-bodied on the palate, it delivers caramel and toffee flavors with distinctive coconut character. Sweet and well-rounded, it ends with a long, lingering finish.

These results reflect the vitality of the rum category worldwide. Emerging producers are expanding choices for importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers seeking distinctive new expressions.

https://www.worldspiritschallenge.com/winner/cpbl3ugalwsp/

For more information on the winners, visit the World Spirits Challenge website at www.worldspiritschallenge.com.

About World Spirits Challenge

World Spirits Challenge recognizes spirits excellence through impartial blind tasting by industry experts. The competition provides valuable feedback and global recognition to producers who meet its uncompromising standards.

Links

HaLong Rum: https://halongrum.com/

Wanderum: https://wanderum.com/

Artisans Secret: https://asdistillery.com.au/

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