Asia Wine Awards 2026 Announces Two Australian Boutique Wines as Grand Gold Medalists

Asia Wine Awards 2026

Ubertas Project D Shiraz 2021 and Sidewood Estate Chardonnay 2024 Recognized for Excellence in Blind Tasting

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia Wine Awards (AWA) 2026 has awarded Grand Gold medals to two standout Australian boutique wines: Ubertas Project D Shiraz 2021 from the Barossa Valley (95 points) and Sidewood Estate Chardonnay 2024 from the Adelaide Hills (96 points).

Grand Gold medals at AWA are reserved for wines scoring 95 points and above in a rigorous blind tasting process. Judged by a panel of merchants, sommeliers, and buyers with deep expertise in Asian palates and food compatibility, the competition highlights wines that demonstrate excellence in balance, drinkability, and market relevance.

According to Wine Australia’s Export Report for the 12 months to December 2025, Australian wine exports declined 8 percent in value to A$2.34 billion. In this context, these boutique releases underscore the resilience of the premium segment, where quality, regional character, and controlled production help defend pricing power. AWA Grand Gold winners typically experience an average 12 percent price uplift, reflecting strong commercial potential in key Asian markets.

Sidewood Estate Chardonnay 2024 (Adelaide Hills, 96 points)

Pale lemon in colour, this Chardonnay offers pronounced flinty and stony mineral notes on the nose, alongside citrus fruit and a touch of coconut sweetness from oak. The palate is full-bodied yet refreshing, with vibrant acidity, flavours of citrus and stone fruit, subtle toasted nut characters, and a long finish ending on a gentle sweet-fruited note. At 12 percent alcohol, it exemplifies the precision of cool-climate Adelaide Hills Chardonnay.

Ubertas Project D Shiraz 2021 (Barossa Valley, 95 points)

This limited-release Shiraz displays a deep ruby colour with an expressive nose of blueberry, black plum, red plum, and raspberry, complemented by smoky notes, vanilla, and subtle spice from well-judged oak. On the palate, it is full-bodied with high yet elegant tannins, concentrated dark and red fruit, fresh acidity, and a long finish with a gentle sweet-fruited impression. The structure indicates strong ageing potential.

These two wines—one a powerful warm-climate Shiraz and the other a mineral-driven white—highlight the diversity and strengths of Australia’s premium offerings, particularly their suitability for Asian cuisines.

For more information on the winners, visit:

- Sidewood Estate Chardonnay 2024: https://www.asiawineawards.org/winner/erwynvdagrkc/

- Ubertas Project D Shiraz 2021: https://www.asiawineawards.org/winner/intzn1um9fzx/



About Asia Wine Awards

Asia Wine Awards is a leading international wine competition dedicated to identifying exceptional wines for the Asian market. Judged blind by top sommeliers, importers, and wine experts from across Asia, AWA evaluates wines based on taste, balance, and drinkability with a focus on Asian cuisines, cultural preferences, and price expectations. The competition serves as a trusted benchmark for wineries seeking recognition and commercial opportunities in the region. For more information, visit www.asiawineawards.org.

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