Revefi Extends Its AI DBA to Autonomously Optimize Databricks Ecosystem

AI DBA AI Usage and Token Economics Agentic Performance

Revefi brings its autonomous AI DBA to Databricks, optimizing cost and performance 24/7. Live at Data + AI Summit 2026 June 16-18, Booth 113

The Revefi AI DBA is built to work the way a great Databricks administrator works: task-oriented, transparent, and accountable.” — Sanjay Agrawal

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revefi today extended its AI DBA to Databricks , bringing the agentic teammate that autonomously manages, optimizes, and operates cloud data platforms to the Databricks ecosystem. The announcement coincides with Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026 in San Francisco, June 16 to 18, where Revefi will be exhibiting at Booth 113 and demonstrating the AI DBA live.As Databricks deployments scale across jobs, pipelines, all-purpose clusters, and SQL warehouses, the operational burden on data teams scales with them. Engineers and platform owners spend most of their time on repetitive, high-toil work: tuning Spark jobs, chasing runaway DBU consumption, right-sizing and consolidating clusters, fixing out-of-memory failures and skewed joins, and resolving production incidents. Hiring a skilled Databricks administrator is expensive and slow. Existing tools can surface cost dashboards but rarely act on them, while the platform itself keeps getting more complex to operate. The Revefi AI DBA closes that gap by combining detection, investigation, and autonomous action in a single agentic teammate.“The best AI embodies the human, not the other way around,” said Sanjay Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Revefi. “The Revefi AI DBA is built to work the way a great Databricks administrator works: task-oriented, transparent, and accountable. It runs controlled experiments before it changes anything, asks for approval when needed, assigns tasks to teammates, and keeps improving the platform around the clock. Customers can hire it the way they would hire a person, and it gives their team back the hours they spend on reactive operational work.”What the Revefi AI DBA for Databricks Does?The Revefi AI DBA gives a human element to agentic AI: an expert Databricks administrator working autonomously around the clock across the Databricks ecosystem, within enterprise process guidelines. Customers assign it work from Slack, Jira, or directly in the Revefi product. It executes, raises pull requests, opens tickets, tracks attribution, reports progress, and loops the team in when needed.The AI DBA handles:- Performance. Job and Spark optimization through controlled experiments, slow-run investigation, and root-cause analysis of failures, skewed joins, high shuffle volume, and out-of-memory errors.- Cost and FinOps. Continuous DBU and spend monitoring with autonomous savings actions. Cluster right-sizing, autoscaling tuning, idle and over-provisioned cluster reclamation, and tradeoffs across job clusters, all-purpose clusters, and serverless. Cost is attributed by job, cluster, user, and Databricks product category (SQL, jobs, all-purpose clusters, and predictive optimization) for chargebacks and showbacks.- Operations. Cluster and configuration management, job consolidation, removal of redundant jobs, and continuous tuning across workspaces.Governance. User and role management, access reviews, and table-level usage auditing that attributes compute cost to individual users.Agentic workflow. Finds and creates work for itself to keep improving the platform. Asks for approval from team members as needed. Assigns work to others. Accepts work from others via Slack, Jira, or in-product chat.- Organizational memory. Remembers every action taken across the customer’s organization, what worked and what did not, and personalizes recommendations.The AI DBA is powered by RADEN, Revefi’s underlying agent. Unlike platform-native agents, Revefi is aligned with the customer’s goal of reducing cloud data spend; it carries persistent organizational memory across actions; and it operates across multiple data platforms, viz., Databricks, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and more rather than inside a single vendor’s walled garden.AvailabilityThe Revefi AI DBA for Databricks is generally available today and is included in the Revefi enterprise package at no additional cost. Customers can get started in five minutes with a zero-touch, read-only integration. To request access or a live demo, visit revefi.com/databricks.Databricks Data + AI Summit attendees can meet Revefi at Booth 113, June 15 to 18 at Moscone Center, for live demos of the AI DBA and conversations with the founding team.Revefi is trusted by F500 and other leading enterprises such as AMD, Verisk, Stanley Black & Decker, Docker, Ingersoll Rand, Help At Home and Cribl.About RevefiRevefi is the creator of RADEN, an AI agent designed to help enterprises optimize cost, data operations, data observability, AI observability, and database administration across cloud data platforms and LLMs. Founded in 2021 by data experts and ThoughtSpot co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta, Revefi’s AI and ML-powered platform automates complex data and AI use cases, delivering up to 60 percent reduction in data spend, 10x improvement in operational efficiency, and results in as few as five minutes.Revefi is a 2025 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management. Revefi is recognized as one of “The Companies That Matter Most in Data” in the DBTA 100 2026 list.Media ContactGirish Bhatgirish@revefi.com

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