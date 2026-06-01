Revefi Launches AI DBA to Manage, Optimize, and Operate Cloud Data Platforms

A F500 Enterprise used the Revefi AI DBA to autonomously manage more than 700 Snowflake warehouses, reducing spend by 50% in less than 48 hours.

The best AI embodies the human, not the other way around,” said Sanjay Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Revefi. “The Revefi AI DBA is built to work the way a great database administrator works” — Sanjay Agrawal

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revefi today announced the launch of the Revefi AI DBA , an agentic teammate that works alongside data teams to manage, optimize, and operate their cloud data platform. The announcement coincides with Snowflake Summit 2026 in San Francisco, June 1 to 4, where Revefi will be exhibiting at Booth 1410 and demonstrating the AI DBA live.As cloud data platforms scale, the operational burden on data teams has scaled with them. Database administrators and platform owners spend most of their time on repetitive, high-toil work: tuning warehouses, chasing slow queries, reviewing access, converting older warehouse generations, and resolving production incidents. Hiring a competent DBA to solve the problem is expensive and slow. Existing tools can detect simple issues but rarely fix them and the underlying data platforms continue to get more complex and difficult to manage. The Revefi AI DBA closes that gap by combining detection, investigation, and autonomous action in a single agentic teammate.“The best AI embodies the human, not the other way around,” said Sanjay Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Revefi. “The Revefi AI DBA is built to work the way a great database administrator works: task-oriented, transparent, and accountable. It handles all aspects of a day in the life of a database administrator. It keeps improving the platform without any triggers, asks for approval when needed, assigns tasks to teammates, and accepts work from them. Customers can hire it the way they would hire a person, and it gives their team back the hours they spend on reactive operational work. It operates continuously, allowing teams to improve performance, control costs, and resolve issues around the clock.”What the Revefi AI DBA DoesThe Revefi AI DBA gives a human element to agentic AI: an expert database administrator working around the clock across cloud data platforms, within enterprise process guidelines. Customers assign it work from Slack, Jira, or directly in the Revefi product. It executes, raises pull requests, opens tickets, tracks attribution, reports progress, and loops the team in when needed.The AI DBA handles:• Performance. Query optimization, query rewrites, slow-query investigation, and root-cause analysis.• Cost and FinOps. Continuous spend monitoring with autonomous savings actions. Right-sizing, right scale-out, and right-generation of warehouses. It can make tradeoffs involving Gen 1 to Gen 2 conversions, configuration optimization and adaptive warehouses.• Operations. Warehouse management, configuration changes, provisioning with permissions, continuous cluster tuning, and idle resource reclamation.• Governance. User and role management, access reviews, schema and table changes. Stops in-flight bad actors autonomously.• Agentic workflow. Finds and creates work for itself to keep improving the platform. Asks for approval from team members as needed. Assigns work to others. Accepts work from others via Slack, Jira, or in-product chat.• Organizational memory. Remembers every action taken across the customer’s organization, what worked and what did not, and personalizes recommendations over time.“The most powerful thing about an AI DBA is not what it automates, it is what it frees the team to own,” said Shashank Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of Revefi. “When the 3am pages, ticket queues, and performance fires are handled, data teams get to focus on what only humans can do: strategy, trust, architecture, and the judgment calls that move the business.”The AI DBA is powered by RADEN, Revefi’s underlying agent, which is available on the Snowflake Marketplace. Unlike platform-native agents, Revefi is aligned with the customer’s goal of reducing cloud data spend; it carries persistent organizational memory across actions; and it operates across multiple data platforms rather than inside a single vendor’s walled garden.AvailabilityThe Revefi AI DBA is generally available today and is included in the Revefi enterprise package at no additional cost. Customers can get started in five minutes with a zero-touch, read-only integration. To request access or a live demo, visit revefi.com.Snowflake Summit attendees can meet Revefi at Booth 1410, June 1 to 4, for live demos of the AI DBA and conversations with the founding team.Trusted by Leading EnterprisesRevefi is trusted by F500 and other leading enterprises such as AMD, Verisk , Stanley Black & Decker, Docker, Ingersoll Rand, Help At Home and Cribl. By using Revefi, Verisk realized up to 60% reduction in Snowflake warehouse costs.About RevefiRevefi is the creator of RADEN, an AI agent designed to help enterprises optimize cost, data operations, data observability, AI observability, and database administration across cloud data platforms and LLMs. Founded in 2021 by data experts and ThoughtSpot co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta, Revefi’s AI and ML-powered platform automates complex data and AI use cases, delivering up to 60 percent reduction in data spend, 10x improvement in operational efficiency, and results in as few as five minutes. Revefi is a Snowflake Select Partner and was recognized as a 2025 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management.Media ContactGirish Bhatgirish@revefi.com

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