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UNESCO statement on Ukraine

The strike reportedly caused significant damage to the exterior and interior of the Dormition Cathedral. Adjacent historic structures, including elements of the Lavra’s fortification complex and Ivan Kushnik Tower, were also reportedly impacted.

UNESCO condemns attacks against cultural property, educational institutions, students, education personnel and media professionals protected under international law. Damage to such institutions deprives communities of access to culture, education, and shared spaces that are essential for recovery and social cohesion.

UNESCO stands ready to support relevant authorities in assessing damage to cultural and educational institutions and identifying urgent measures within its mandate.

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UNESCO statement on Ukraine

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