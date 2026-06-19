Republic of Korea to provide over USD 3 million in support of World Heritage (2026–2030)

The Republic of Korea, through the Korea Heritage Service (KHS), has confirmed a continued voluntary contribution of KRW 5 billion to UNESCO for the period 2026–2030, with annual instalments of KRW 1 billion. This renewed support was reaffirmed at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris in the presence of Mr Huh Min, Administrator of the Korea Heritage Service (KHS); Mr Nayef H. Al-Fayez, Assistant Director-General for Culture; and H.E Jihee Kim, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of the Republic of Korea to UNESCO, further strengthening a longstanding partnership spanning more than 25 years. This contribution follows a previous commitment of KRW 5.8 billion (USD 3,845,858) made between 2021 and 2025.

Cooperation under the KHS–UNESCO partnership will focus on World Heritage capacity-building, including inclusive heritage interpretation; technical assistance for World Heritage sites in the Korean Peninsula; and support for transboundary and regional cooperation across all regions.

Additional areas include preparatory assistance for future transboundary nominations, particularly for under-represented States Parties; support for the implementation of the Climate Action Policy for World Heritage; and broader activities related to protection, conservation, promotion, training, and management of World Heritage properties.

"I would like to express UNESCO’s appreciation to the Republic of Korea, in particular to the Korea Heritage Service, for their sustained commitment and generous support, which continue to contribute significantly to the safeguarding of World Heritage and the strengthening of international cooperation." Nayef H. Al-Fayez, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture

The partnership also covers coordination and implementation activities, including missions, under UNESCO/KHS Funds-in-Trust projects.