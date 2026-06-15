ALDOI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP RESTRUCTURING

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6/15/2026

With the recent addition of a new deputy commissioner, the Alabama Department of Insurance has completed an organizational restructuring designed to streamline management responsibilities and reporting lines.

“We believe our new reporting lines will keep the department working efficiently, to better serve the people of Alabama and protect insurance consumers across our great state,” said Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler. “These adjustments reflect both the evolving needs of our department and the strategic strengths of our leadership team.”

Effective immediately, the new assignments are as follows:

Larry Chapman, taking on a new title of Chief Deputy Commissioner, will oversee Administration, Human Resources, and Government Relations, while providing strategic leadership and direction to the Deputy Commissioners.

Richard Fiore, Deputy Commissioner for Accountability, Innovation and Resilience, will oversee IT and Accounting Divisions as well as the Office of Risk and Resilience.

Dusty Smith, Deputy Commissioner for Regulatory Operations, will oversee Rates and Forms, Consumer Services and the PBM Compliance Divisions.

Todrick Burks, Deputy Commissioner for External Affairs and Actuarial Services, will oversee External Affairs and Actuarial Services.

Reyn Norman, General Counsel, will oversee the Legal, Receivership and the Producer Licensing Divisions.

Sheila Travis, Chief Examiner, will continue to oversee the Examination Division.

Scott Pilgreen, State Fire Marshal, will continue to oversee the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The mission of the Alabama Department of Insurance is to serve the people of Alabama by regulating the insurance industry, providing consumer protection, promoting market stability, and enforcing fire safety standards and laws.



