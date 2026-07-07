ALDOI WELCOMES THOMAS MCCARTHY AS SENIOR PBM REGULATORY COUNSEL

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7/7/2026

The Alabama Department of Insurance announces the appointment of Thomas M. McCarthy as Senior PBM Regulatory Counsel for the Department’s Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) Compliance Division.

McCarthy brings more than two decades of legal experience spanning government service, regulatory compliance, civil litigation, and prosecution. In his new role, he will provide legal counsel and strategic guidance to the Department's PBM Compliance Division, supporting enforcement actions, regulatory oversight, examinations, investigations, and the implementation of Alabama's PBM oversight laws.



"We are pleased to welcome Tom McCarthy to the Alabama Department of Insurance," said Commissioner Mark Fowler. "His extensive legal background, leadership experience, and proven record in both public service and private practice make him exceptionally qualified to help strengthen our regulatory efforts and advance the Department's mission of protecting Alabama consumers."



Prior to joining the Department, McCarthy served as Deputy General Counsel for the Alabama Department of Corrections, where he provided legal oversight and guidance across a broad range of operational, regulatory, and litigation matters. As Deputy General Counsel, he served as a principal advisor to agency leadership, directed legal training initiatives, and provided legal counsel to staff throughout the Department.



Before his tenure with the Alabama Department of Corrections, McCarthy was a litigation partner at two Montgomery law firms where he represented individual and corporate clients in state and federal courts throughout Alabama. His practice focused primarily on insurance defense and other complex civil matters. He also served as a Deputy District Attorney in Montgomery County, prosecuting felony cases and conducting numerous jury and bench trials.



"Mr. McCarthy’s depth of experience in litigation and governmental operations will be an invaluable asset as we continue building one of the nation's most comprehensive PBM compliance programs," said Dr. Kelli Littlejohn, Senior Director of the Alabama Department of Insurance's PBM Compliance Division. "His leadership and legal expertise will help ensure that Alabama's PBM laws are implemented fairly, consistently, and effectively for the benefit of Alabama consumers and patients."



McCarthy earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Auburn University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Alabama Department of Insurance and contribute to its important work on behalf of Alabama consumers,” McCarthy said. “I look forward to supporting the Department's growing PBM Compliance Division and helping advance the Department's efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and consumer protection."



The Alabama Department of Insurance's PBM Compliance Division is responsible for licensing, examining, monitoring, and enforcing Alabama laws governing Pharmacy Benefit Managers operating within the state.



