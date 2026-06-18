STAY VIGILANT AHEAD OF TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR'S ARRIVAL

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6/17/2026

Tropical Storm Arthur is forecast to bring lots of rain to Alabama on Thursday and with that, the threat of flash flooding.

The Alabama Department of Insurance encourages all in the path of the storm to stay vigilant and tuned to trusted local media for the latest.

Here are some tips ahead of Arthur’s arrival.

Know National Weather Service advisory language. A flood or flash flood watch means a flood is possible. A flood or flash flood warning means flooding is already happening or will soon.

Build an emergency kit with cash, medications, a battery-powered weather radio, water and food for every family member and pet, and other supplies you may need. Be sure to charge cell phones before the storm arrives.

Never drive through a flooded road. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is or whether the road itself may have washed away. Just six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of a vehicle. When you see a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown.

If you live in a flood-prone area, move anything you want to protect, like photos, electronics and family valuables, to a higher floor.

Store your insurance information and your agent’s contact information in a safe place. If you do sustain damage, take pictures and notify your agent as soon as it is safe to do so.

If you don’t have flood insurance, please consider whether you need coverage for future risks. Flooding is not typically covered by homeowners or renter’s insurance and even a small amount of water can do thousands of dollars in damage. According to the National Flood Insurance program, more than 20 percent of flood claims come from outside high-risk flood zones.

Policies usually have a waiting period before they take effect. If your insurance agent doesn’t sell flood insurance, call the National Flood Insurance Program’s Help Center at 1-800-427-4661 or visit floodsmart.gov.

Here are some social media accounts to follow to stay up-to-date on the weather:

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency - https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaEMA/.

The National Weather Service of Huntsville - https://www.facebook.com/NWSHuntsville/.

The National Weather Service of Birmingham - https://www.facebook.com/NWSBirmingham/.

The National Weather Service of Mobile - https://www.facebook.com/NWSMobile/.

The National Weather Service of Tallahassee, Fl (Covering Southeast Alabama) – https://www.facebook.com/NWSTallahassee

