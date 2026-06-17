Wrango Becomes the First Platform to Deliver Script Attribution Into Google and Meta for HCP Campaigns

New offline conversion integration lets pharma brands and agencies measure prescribing outcomes and calculate ROAS on clinical signals across Google and Meta.

Google and Meta have incredibly powerful machine learning systems, but machine learning is only as useful as the signals guiding it.” — Joshua Alvernia, CEO and Co-Founder of Wrango

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wrango, the healthcare marketing platform built on real-world clinical data, today launched the industry's first integration that brings claims-based script lift attribution directly into Google Ads and Meta Ads Manager. Pharmaceutical brand teams and agencies running HCP campaigns can now measure prescription outcomes from the platforms where they buy media, calculate return on ad spend at the campaign level, and feed Google's and Meta's machine learning algorithms with the conversion data they need to optimize toward clinical action.Until today, measuring script lift inside Google and Meta was effectively impossible. Neither platform exposes impression-level data, so agencies had no way to match exposures back to prescribers. The only available workaround was indirect: drop a pixel on a landing page, capture the small sliver of users who became site traffic, and attempt to resolve a fraction of those visitors to an NPI.The math made meaningful measurement unreachable. Meta CTRs average around 0.83% , which means less than 1% of a campaign's impressions ever convert to measurable traffic. And only a fraction of that traffic could then be resolved to an NPI. The remaining data set was far too thin to support claims attribution and did not feed the platform algorithms with useful signals, leaving value on the table. Connecting media exposure back to clinical action was a guess.Wrango closes that loop.How it worksWrango enhances its claims data feed with the hashed digital identities of authorizing prescribers and delivers those records as offline conversion events. Hashed prescriber records flow into Google Ads through Enhanced Conversions and into Meta through the Conversions API (CAPI) as a secure, encrypted upload.No patient information is included or shared at any point in the pipeline. The event payload contains only hashed professional identifiers and the brand-level conversion fact.What this changes for HCP marketersThe integration spans every major buying surface inside the two platforms most central to HCP media plans:Google Search, YouTube, Gmail, and Google programmatic display and videoFacebook and Instagram across Meta's full inventoryFor the first time, agencies and brand teams can combine three things in one workflow: in-platform measurement of script conversions, ROAS calculation at the campaign and ad group level, and the ability to train Google's and Meta's algorithms to identify more of the prescribers most associated with clinical action."What people miss about closed-loop measurement is that it isn't just better reporting after a campaign ends. It changes the optimization itself," said Joshua Alvernia, CEO and Co-Founder of Wrango. "Google and Meta have incredibly powerful machine learning systems, but machine learning is only as useful as the signals guiding it."Best fit at launchWrango's offline claims conversion integration is designed for high-velocity prescription products: brands with a short time to prescribe and a large addressable NPI prescriber base. These products generate the conversion density required to engage walled-garden machine learning models at full strength. Wrango has identified a tiered fit profile internally and confirms volume thresholds and signal density with each client before activation.The integration is available today for US campaigns activated through Wrango.Request a demoPharmaceutical brand teams and agencies can request a demo at wrango.io About WrangoWrango is a healthcare marketing platform built to drive measurable outcomes. Powered by real-world claims and electronic health record data, Wrango enables pharmaceutical brands, agencies, and platforms to identify verified healthcare practitioners, activate them across any ad platform, and measure media impact against clinical behavior. Wrango replaces slow, opaque healthcare marketing workflows with fast, self-serve tools. Its platform-agnostic architecture integrates directly into existing stacks, unlocking audience creation, activation, and closed-loop measurement without minimum spend requirements. By making advanced audience intelligence and outcomes-based measurement accessible to teams of any size, Wrango helps healthcare marketers move faster, spend smarter, and prove real-world impact without compromising privacy or scale.

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